Southwest Virginia Community College will honor literary icon Emily Dickenson by hosting its Festival of Arts, coming to the Buchanan County Public Library in Grundy on April 15.

SWCC’s annual “Festival of the Arts,” focuses on the literary poet, Emily Dickinson. The theme of this year’s festival is “2020 Spotlight on Visionaries: Throughout Time, Around the World.” Festival events will take place April 11 through April 23.

