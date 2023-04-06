Southwest Virginia Community College will honor literary icon Emily Dickenson by hosting its Festival of Arts, coming to the Buchanan County Public Library in Grundy on April 15.
SWCC’s annual “Festival of the Arts,” focuses on the literary poet, Emily Dickinson. The theme of this year’s festival is “2020 Spotlight on Visionaries: Throughout Time, Around the World.” Festival events will take place April 11 through April 23.
Tea with Emily Dickinson
The Belle of Amherst by William Luce, will be performed by Sybil Rosen, a one-woman show on the life of Emily Dickenson. Rosen, an award-winning playwright, short-story writer, and children’s novelist, has adapted the play in a one-hour format. Rosen is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke and is an advocate of support for local libraries.
Emily Dickenson considered an eccentric by local Amherst, Massachusetts residents, lived much of her life in isolation. She was a prolific poet even though very few of her 1,800 poems were published during her lifetime. After her death in 1886, her sister, Lavinia, discovered her cache of poems, later to be published. Being a recluse and successfully writing so many poems attest to Dickinson’s “visionary” view of the world. Her imagination was the wellspring of her humanity.
The performances are sponsored by Friends of the Library in Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan Counties. Voluntary Donations will support the sponsoring organizations. Friends of the Libraries will host a tea at each performance.
Performance Dates include the following:
• Tuesday, April 11, 6 p.m., Tazewell County Public Library, Bluefield Branch, 108 Huffard Drive, Bluefield
• Wednesday, April 12, 6 p.m., Appalachian Arts Center in Cedar Bluff
• Friday, April 14, 3 p.m., Russell County Public Library in Lebanon
• Saturday, April 15, 3 p.m., Buchanan County Public Library, Grundy.