Coal Executives Panel at MCPA.jpeg

Attendees at the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA) 43rd annual conference and exposition in Roanoke, West Virginia had the opportunity to hear from a coal executive panel comprised of, from left, Scott Kreutzer, RAMACO Resources; Andy Eidson, Alpha Metallurgical Resources; J.P. Richardson, MetInvest-United Coal; and Jeff Bitzer, Coronado Global Resources.

 Submitted photo

Market overviews for coal and steel and roundtable discussions on the government and legal landscape of coal were topics of discussion as the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association 43rd Annual Conference & Expo in Roanoke, West Virginia wrapped up on May 23.

Day one of the conference on Monday featured a coal executives panel and discussions related to mine safety, the market for steel, the power grid and railroad transportation and capacity.

