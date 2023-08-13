The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors regains authority over the diversion program.
The supervisor regained supervision over the director of the diversion program during the Aug 7 meeting following a 4-3 vote.
Rocklick Supervisor Craig Stiltner made the motion which was seconded by Knox Supervisor Trey Adkins. The vote was locked at 3-3 with North Grundy Supervisor Carroll Branham, Stiltner and Adkins opposing taking back control and Rife, Garden Supervisor Jeff Cooper and Prater Supervisor Drew Keene opposing leaving Hurricane supervisor and board chairman Tim Hess made the decisive vote. Hess voted yes and the supervisor regained supervision of the director and program.
The Buchanan County Diversion Program, directed by Alisha Stiltner allows defendants sentences to be suspended pending their completion of the program.
South Grundy supervisor Roger Rife asked Stiltner why make the switch after the board originally relinquished control of the Director of Diversion program and it was directed under the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.
Rife said the board did have control but it was put under the Commonwealth Attorney. “He (Gerald Arrington) was the boss but now we elected a new commonwealth attorney so you want it to go back to the board of supervisors, that is what I was wanting to know,” Rife said. “Are we going to switch it back and forth from now according to who is the commonwealth attorney?”
Nikki Stiltner, who is running unopposed for the Commonwealth Attorney office in November after defeating longtime incumbent Gerald Arrington in the Republican Primary said she is disappointed by the Supervisors decision.
“I am disappointed in the Board’s decision to move the program before I even take office,” incoming Buchanan County Commonwealth Attorney Nikki Stiltner said. “The program was originally moved away from the county due to lack of compliance and proper oversight. Keeping the program within the Commonwealth’s control is essential to the livelihood of a program that could do so much good for our county. Unfortunately, this is just politics as usual and its unacceptable.”
In other business, Stiltner made a motion which was seconded by Keene and unanimously passed by the board to donate $500 to Terry Colley who is organizing an upcoming free Buchanan County Rabies Clinic.
In March, Supervisors allocated $1,500 for the rabies clinic upon a request by Colley who was at the March meeting. Colley told the board that it cost nearly $45 for a three-year rabies vaccination and $15 to $20 for a one-year. He noted that the last free rabies clinic was three years ago. Colley also requested that if any money is left over, it should be returned to the Supervisors.
