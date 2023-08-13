The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors seeks help from the state on poor mobile phone coverage in the area.

After attempts to reach out to Verizon by letter from the board of supervisors about the poor cell services throughout the county as well as Grundy went ignored, Knox Supervisor Trey Adkins made a motion during the boards Aug 7, meeting to send a letter to Senator Mark Warner, Senator Tim Kaine, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Delegate Will Morefield, Senator Todd Pillion and Governor Glenn Youngkin requesting help to improve cell phone service in Buchanan County. Garden Supervisor Jeff Cooper seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously by the board.

