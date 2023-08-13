The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors seeks help from the state on poor mobile phone coverage in the area.
After attempts to reach out to Verizon by letter from the board of supervisors about the poor cell services throughout the county as well as Grundy went ignored, Knox Supervisor Trey Adkins made a motion during the boards Aug 7, meeting to send a letter to Senator Mark Warner, Senator Tim Kaine, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Delegate Will Morefield, Senator Todd Pillion and Governor Glenn Youngkin requesting help to improve cell phone service in Buchanan County. Garden Supervisor Jeff Cooper seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously by the board.
“This is causing issues with our emergency services, not because Trey Adkins cannot use the phone,” Knox supervisor Trey Adkins said. “A lot of citizens here in Buchanan County has disconnected their home phone because they had cell service and now, they can’t call because they don’t have cell services.”
Adkins said if we adopt a resolution and send it to each one of state elected officials asking them to put pressure on Verizon and these other cell phone carriers to resolve this issue.
“I understand they (Verizon) are changing from 3G to 5G towers but was supposed to be completed the first week of January and now you can get better service in a deep mine,” Adkins said. “I would like for us to send them a letter and ask them to remember that Buchanan County does have citizens that need to use their cell phones. This is an upgrade issue, I used to have perfect service in Hurley. One day you will have service and another day you won’t. It is a joke. It has went on since November and I for one along with a lot of other people are tired of it.”
In other business, Adkins noted that the Buchanan County administrator’s office are taking request to clean up and tear down the condemned homes in the Guesses Fork area and the Whitewood area.
Buchanan County Board of Supervisor attorney Lee Moise said that landowners must fill out a right of entry form and provide confirmation that they are indeed the landowner and there are no leans against the property.
Moise said that the county will have a sign-up list at the Buchanan County administrator’s office and once the landowner signs up then he can prepare the documents for each situation.
Additionally, Terry Colley spoke to the board about hosting a rabies clinic in Buchanan County during the public comment section of the meeting. “It has been a while since we had one in the county,” Colley stated. “I have checked with the vets around and the price of rabies vaccine has shot up quite a bit. For a three year it is almost $45 and for a one year it is $15 to $20. We done a free clinic three years ago and I am here to ask you either schedule one by the county or try to get them to do a free one again one.”
Colley explained that for the free clinic that took place three years ago, each supervisor provided $2,000 per district and a vet from Tazewell County donated her time to come to Buchanan County.
Colley also noted that the event three years ago was run through the Buchanan County Humane Society.
Stiltner asked Colley if he had spoken with Buchanan County Humane Society President Stephanie about the event and Colley replied, “yes.”
“I already have talked to Stephanie (Justus) about it but I want to make one thing, if we don’t use all that money, it needs to come back to you all — that we don’t use — because the vet the last time did not use all the shots, it was forward back to the humane society and that should have been sent back to you all.”
Colley said the vet that did it for free the last time is not available so it is contingent on finding a vet that will donate their services.
Stiltner told Colley to get everything together and come back to the board in the fall and the supervisors will work on putting $1,500 in the budget each year for the rabies clinic.