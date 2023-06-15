Buchanan County Public School (BCPS) employees may soon see a huge discount in how much they pay for health care insurance.
For years, BCPS employees has paid nearly 15% more for health insurance coverage than other Buchanan County employees who belong to the consolidated healthcare plan.
During the June 5, 2023, meeting of the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, Knox District Supervisor Trey Adkins made a motion to increase the BCPS budget from $7.7 million to $8.1 million next year which will allow the school system to use this year’s $1.1 million of carryover money to hire additional special education staff and reduce the amount BCPS employees pay for health care coverage from 19% down to five percent to match the other entities who share the policy.
Adkins then requested that BCPS Finance Director Cheryl Tester report back to the supervisors next month with the figures on how much is needed to get the BCPS employee’s policy cost down to five percent.
Featured Local Savings
Rocklick Supervisor Craig Stiltner seconded the motion and it was unanimously approved by the board.
“I made a motion to increase the school systems budget from $7.7 million to $ 8.1 million to allow them to hire staff for our special education kids so we can meet their needs,” Adkins said in an interview with the Mountaineer last Friday. “Also I requested the school system to report back to our board next month on the amount required to lower the school systems employee insurance cost from 19 percent down to five percent out-of-pocket cost to match the county, PSA and DSS employees. Our teachers have been treated unfairly long enough.”
Former Buchanan County School Board Member Scotty Owens addressed the big discrepancies in the percentage amount that BCPS employees pay for health insurance compared to county employees such as the Department of Social Services during the school boards May meeting but the school board did not take any action.