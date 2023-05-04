The question has been asked.
Does Buchanan County need to look at new and cheaper sources of energy as AEP bills have Buchanan County residents unnerved?
Buchanan County resident Ed Burts addressed the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors during the public comment section of the board's May 1 meeting, which was held at the Government Center on Slate Creek.
Burts requested the board look into finding another source of energy and he felt the solution is the Levisa River.
Burts, a former areo-space engineer moved to Buchanan County from the state of Washington and he said in Washington, they had cheap power. He said he moved to Buchanan County and his electric bill increased more than 100 percent. “I am using a lot less electricity,” Burts noted as he is trying to cut back his use to save money.
Burts said the reason power is so cheap in Washington is because the state uses the Columbia River as a way to create hydroelectricity. He told the board members that he understood that there is not any rivers as big as the Columbia River but 12 low head hydroelectric plants up and down the Levisa River, could power the entire county. He added that low electric bills are attractive to businesses.
Garden Supervisor Jeff Cooper asked Burts did he know where he was at and Burts replied that he understands that coal is pretty important here.
Cooper said we are also one of the richest counties for natural gas in the state. Cooper told Burts the county is full of natural gas and no one wants to use that as an energy source either. Cooper who works in the natural gas field told those in attendance that he has tried to push natural gas here for some time and cannot get anyone on board.
“Anything in this county should be on natural gas,” Cooper added. “We should be fully power independent with the energy we produce in this county. It needs to be pushed and someone needs to push it.”
Rocklick Supervisor Craig Stiltner said the power bills for homes near Virginia County’s Craig and Botetourt are a third of what power bills are in Buchanan. “You are correct on the hydroelectric,” Stiltner said to Burts. “I have done research on it.”
Stiltner informed Burts that several years ago, the board looked into constructing a dam in the Knox Creek area of Hurley and we were pretty much laughed at for even talking about it. He said recently we were looking at building a small dam in Sunset Hollow for Southern Gap. “Those are two areas that have water that could be dammed with minimal effect to homes,” Stiltner said. “You could build hydroelectric from either one of those places. Plus, it would give you a second or third water source for Buchanan County.”
In late January, a group of Buchanan County residents organized a protest below Grundy in the vacant lot beside the former Hardee’s building.
AEP responded to protesters by stating the prices are due to fuel rate and weather in an email to the Mountaineer in early February.
“Rate increases over the past year have impacted electric bills, primarily with respect to the fuel factor,” senior corporate communication consultant for AEP – Appalachian Power Company Teresa Hamilton Hall said in an email to the Mountaineer in February. “Beginning in November (2022), this increase alone added $20 to the bill of a customer who uses 1,000 kWh of electricity a month. If a customer uses more than a “typical customer” then the increase to their bill would be higher. But this is only part of the reason bills are higher right now. The December cold snap also impacted bills because many customers were using more electricity to stay warm. Furnaces and heat pumps work harder to keep homes warm when temperatures dip below 30 degrees as they did for several days in a row in December.”
In September 2022, AEP released the following statement informing customers of a $20 rate increase beginning November 1, 2022; “A rise in the cost of coal, natural gas and purchased power over the past year will likely increase the rate Virginia customers pay for electricity starting November 1,” AEP website stated. “Appalachian Power, a utility subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), outlined the effect of rising energy market prices and the steps it is taking to reduce customer costs in its annual fuel factor update filed this week with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC). The SCC reviews the company’s fuel factor each year to determine whether it should be increased or lowered. Fuel costs are the portion of a customer’s bill used to recover the cost of purchasing natural gas and coal for its power plants, as well as the cost of purchased power. Appalachian Power does not earn revenue from fuel. Energy costs began to spike in 2021. The rapid rise was due to several factors including the resurgence of the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Instead of recovering the increased costs over one year, the company has asked the SCC for approval to spread the amount over two years, decreasing the impact on customers. The new rate would take effect in November. For a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours in a month, this will result in an approximate $20 monthly increase in their bill.”