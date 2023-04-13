The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors discussed adopting a resolution that would ban drag shows throughout the county.
According to urbandictionary.com, a drag show is defined as, “a social event, typically at bars, where some males and females dress as the opposite gender.”
Buchanan County resident Danny Lowe addressed the supervisors and referenced a drag show that was held at East Tennessee State University in late March and asked the board to prevent drag shows within the boundaries of Buchanan County.
Rocklick Supervisor Craig Stiltner asked Lowe if there was someone wanting to dress up as a drag queen.
“If you open your eyes, you would see more of that jibber than what a person might believe,” Lowe said.
Knox Supervisor Trey Adkins said he would rather close his eyes if that is what is going on. Adkins made the motion to adopt a resolution which would ban drag shows within Buchanan County which was seconded by Stiltner.
They later withdrew the motion in lieu of a legal consultation.
Buchanan County resident Anita Cooper asked the board if they passed a resolution that banned drag shows, would it include the $1.98 pageants that schools host for fundraisers.
Lowe said he felt like those $1.98 pageants at the schools are a little different.
“It’s drag,” Anita Cooper said.
The board agreed that attorney Lee Moise would be consulted before revisiting the subject.