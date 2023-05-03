The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors and the Buchanan County Public School system came to an agreement that will fund both a new roof on Hurley Elementary/Middle School and furnish the future Buchanan County consolidated high school.
During the supervisor’s May 1 meeting, interim superintendent for Buchanan County Public Schools Sherry Fletcher and finance director Cheryl Tester went before the board of supervisors, requesting assistance in funding a new roof project at Hurley Elementary/Middle School.
Fletcher told the board the roof has been leaking for some time now, according to principal Ruth Tester, and the leaks are more severe over the auditorium and classrooms. Fletcher also noted that other parts of the building are leaking as well.
Featured Local Savings
Fletcher said the Buchanan County School Board received three bids with Tennessee-based roofing company Eskola LLC. submittig the lowest bid. Eskola said it would cost $1 million to fix the severe places over the auditorium and the classrooms and $1.5 million for a new roof.
“They said it could be patched but in two or three years you will be right back having to do it and the price could increase,” Fletcher said.
Knox Supervisor Trey Adkins asked Tester if the school system had any federal COVID-19 money to repair the roof. Tester said the school system had no COVID-19 funds to use for the Hurley Elementary/Middle School roof project but the state had provided each school division with school construction money this year of $1.6 million that could be carried over until June 2025.
Tester said the $1.6 million could be carried over if the governing body (board of supervisors) places the funds into an escrow account fund, which must be used by June 2025. Tester told the board that the school system was planning to use the $1.6 million to purchase equipment and furnish the new Buchanan County consolidated school when built.
Adkins asked if it would cost $1.6 to furnish the new school and Fletcher replied that it would for all the equipment and furnishings.
South Grundy Supervisor Roger Rife asked Fletcher and Hibbitts if the roof project had been discussed by the school board and Tester said yes and it was recommended to approach the supervisors for help so the $1.6 million could be used on furnishing the new school.
“It’s no secret, I did a video yesterday, I am planning on filing a conjunction on the school board as soon as they get a little closer to getting their money for Hurley High School to hopefully move that school to Slate Creek or Rockhouse,” Adkins stated. “So, you are looking at a two-year construction on a school so we are probably three years out by the time all of that is said and done. I just feel like maybe we should just use that construction money to do the roof because the roof needs to be obviously. And, whether the school is built on Rockhouse or Southern Gap, it needs new furniture and I would support new furniture at either place. If I lose my battle in court and on this board and the school ends up going to Southern Gap, my kids still have to go to Southern Gap so I am going to support new furniture at either school.”
Rocklick Supervisor Craig Stiltner then made the motion requesting for the school system to use $1.5 million out of the $1.6 million in the school construction funds to put a new roof on Hurley Elementary/Middle School and in return the supervisors would put $500,000 per year for the next three years - a total of $1.5 million - to furnish the new consolidated school. Adkins seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously by the board.
Eskola LLC. will begin construction on the roof at Hurley Elementary/Middle School this summer.