The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors discuss placing a new roof on Hurley Elementary/Middle School during the supervisor's May 1, 2023 meeting, held at the Government Center on Slate Creek.

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors and the Buchanan County Public School system came to an agreement that will fund both a new roof on Hurley Elementary/Middle School and furnish the future Buchanan County consolidated high school.

During the supervisor’s May 1 meeting, interim superintendent for Buchanan County Public Schools Sherry Fletcher and finance director Cheryl Tester went before the board of supervisors, requesting assistance in funding a new roof project at Hurley Elementary/Middle School.

