ST. PAUL, VA., — Family style dining with home-cooked food featuring American and Italian cuisine is what Sugar Plum Tavern & Eatery LLC provides for diners in St. Paul, Va. Located on 16609 Board Street in St. Paul, the new restaurant, which officially opened last month, seeks to serve tourists and locals alike, giving them a place to eat, unwind and relax, said owner, Donna Roetzer.
As the business grows, the plan calls for the addition of a small bar selling beer on tap, bottled beer and wine.
Sugar Plum Tavern & Eatery, LLC was a recent recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Seed Capital Matching Grant.
“VCEDA’s seed capital matching grant fund was established to encourage new business in Southwest Virginia’s e-Region and to create jobs,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel. “Sugar Plum Tavern & Eatery, which opened last month, provides support for the tourism industry and the business projects two full-time and six part-time employees within five years.”
Brunch, lunch and dinner options are on the menu as the restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Dine-in or take-out service is available and the restaurant may also be reserved for private parties. Catering services are also available.
In addition to offering regular menu fare, Roetzer noted a monthly low country boil or New England-style clambake is also held.
The restaurant has the capacity to seat 106 and is located near an ATV rental place that riders frequent when riding the Spearhead Trails and in the downtown area, convenient for the local community.
“Everything we offer is homemade,” Roetzer said.
The VCEDA grant, she added was used toward renovation costs and kitchen equipment.
“I was super excited when I learned there was a grant out there to help small businesses and then being able to get one was phenomenal,” Roetzer said.
Roetzer worked with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Mountain Empire Community College (MECC) in developing her application to VCEDA and received a letter of support from the Wise County Industrial Development Authority.
“Donna Roetzer and her family are committed to bringing home cooked meals in a family atmosphere,”said Becki-Oquinn-Purdie, SBDC director at MECC. “Sugar Plum Tavern & Eatery offers St. Paul another option for dining with great homestyle recipes. Mountain Empire Community College’s SBDC has enjoyed working with Sugar Plum to assist with the VCEDA Seed Capital Fund application.”
“As the town of St. Paul continues to grow its downtown area with the draw of outdoor recreation and cultural offerings, good restaurants are a must,” said Brian Falin, Wise County Industrial Development Authority executive director. “Sugar Plum Tavern & Eatery is ideally located in the downtown area and their variety of home cooked meals are attractive to visitors and residents alike. Donna and her family have made a significant investment in the business and the Wise County IDA was proud to provide support for this application.”
Sugar Plum Tavern & Eatery, LLC may be reached by calling 276-762-6444 and may also be found on Facebook.