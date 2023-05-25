Sugar Plum Ribbon Cutting.jpg

The ribbon was cut last month marking the official opening of Sugar Plum Tavern & Eatery LLC in St. Paul, Va.

 Submitted photo

ST. PAUL, VA., — Family style dining with home-cooked food featuring American and Italian cuisine is what Sugar Plum Tavern & Eatery LLC provides for diners in St. Paul, Va. Located on 16609 Board Street in St. Paul, the new restaurant, which officially opened last month, seeks to serve tourists and locals alike, giving them a place to eat, unwind and relax, said owner, Donna Roetzer.

As the business grows, the plan calls for the addition of a small bar selling beer on tap, bottled beer and wine.

