BUCHANAN COUNTY — “When we all pull together, what an army are we,” could be the new mission statement of the Friends of the Buchanan County Public Library.
The group started the “Spread the Love Peanut Butter Drive” for the month of September to battle hunger in Buchanan County.
“The Friends are asking everyone who can to drop off a jar of peanut butter at the library to help spread the love to our neighbors in need,” said Children’s Librarian Teresa L. Matney. “We are partnering with the Feeding My Sheep Food Pantry, who is celebrating their 10th Anniversary of providing food to the citizens of Buchanan County. If the community pulls together we can help them help others.”
The drive came about when the pantry announced on their Facebook page that food supplies were running low.
“Normally we keep a three month supply of inventory on hand, right now we only have one month,” shared Feeding My Sheep volunteer Reva Street Fields. “This is the lowest I’ve seen in my ten years of volunteering.”
The low supply of food is in part a result of a decline in contributions from the pantry’s main supplier, Feeding Southwest Virginia.
“We are not really sure why we are not getting as much food from Feeding Southwest Virginia,” said Fields. “That is where we get the majority of our food. We would go on Tuesdays (to the distribution warehouse in Abingdon), every week to get six pallets. In July, it started slowing up. We started going every other week and are now only getting four or five pallets.”
The decline in donations from Feeding Southwest Virginia is in part connected to a reduction of donations to Feeding America. Feeding Southwest Virginia is an affiliate member of Feeding America, a large network of food pantries and food banks. According to a report published in the Virginia Mercury, Feeding America was expecting “a 20% decrease in donations from manufacturers and a 45% decrease in federal commodities for last year.” This has resulted in the organization being forced to purchase more food, but with food prices also increasing that is becoming even more difficult.
The decline in donations could not have come at a worse time for the pantry. The need for food has increased considerably over the past year.
“We have seen an increase in the use of the food pantry,” explains Fields. “It started out with 337 (people served) at the beginning of the year. In August it went to 480.”
The increase in the number of people needing assistance has increased considerably. SNAP benefits that were increased during the pandemic ended in February. SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals.
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, Buchanan County has more than 5,000 people receiving SNAP benefits. Since the reduction earlier this year, Buchanan residents are receiving 47% less in SNAP benefits.
This has led to an increase of food insecurity, which is defined as the condition of not having access to sufficient food, or food of an adequate quality, to meet one’s basic needs. In a recent newsletter from Feeding Southwest Virginia, Buchanan County was reported to have the highest rate of food insecurity in Southwest Virginia at 18% of the population.
“The people in need are our neighbors, our friends, our coworkers and our family,” points out Matney. “If we can help them out by providing a jar of peanut butter we should do it.”
Matney is hoping that individuals and groups will join the Friends in spreading the love.
“The Grundy Woman’s Club has already committed to partnering with us on the drive,” said Matney. “I’m hoping churches, businesses and other civic minded organizations will follow their example.”
Peanut butter is one of the most in demand items at food pantries for many reasons.
“Peanut butter has protein,” said Fields. “When you eat peanut butter you don’t have to have meat necessarily. It’s a good food for kids.”
Peanut butter also has the advantage of having a long shelf life and does not need to be refrigerated. Though, Feeding My Sheep does also provide fresh food to the people they serve.
“We get food from Appalachian Harvest, which is fresh food,” shares Fields. “We only give out once per month, so we can only take the fresh food the week of the give out. We got a big box of fresh food this past week to give out on Saturday. It was healthy food like cabbage, cucumbers, zucchini, potatoes and milk.”
Feeding My Sheep distributes food on the third Saturday of the month.
For more information about the Peanut Butter Drive contact Miss Teresa at the library by calling 276-935-5721. To volunteer, donate or learn more about food distribution at Feeding My Sheep, call 276-597-2645.