Annual Spirit Fest 2023 is coming to downtown Grundy.
The Grundy Community Center will be the background for Spirit Fest 2023, scheduled for Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m..
This year’s event will include free rides, food, vendors, music and a firework display.
Attendees will also enjoy an interactive dinosaurs show that includes costumed handlers, several rambunctious baby dinos and a ferocious growing T-Rex.
In between shows, audience members can check out intriguing and educational fossil displays, take a picture with a roaming baby dinosaur or two and chat it up with Dino experts.
Local artists Cody Kennedy & Mountain Valley band will kick off the event with live music at 10 a.m. on the main stage followed by The Dino-Roar Tour at noon.
Wildfire, a popular bluegrass band, will perform at 1 PM followed by the second showing of the Dino-Roar Tour. Wildfire will return to the stage at 3 p.m. followed by the final Dino-Roar Tour show of the evening at 4 p.m..
Midnight Gypsies of Bristol TN will take the stage at 5 p.m. performing a mixture of rock, country and soul. Classic rock and country band, From the Edge out of Abingdon, Virginia is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Spirit Fest 2023 will go out with a bang with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m..
The vendors will include BBQ, donuts, funnel cakes, ice cream, lemonade, blooming onions, all the fair foods and concessions, information booth, jewelry, free blood pressure and sugar screenings, crafts, collectibles, wreaths, wood works, skin care products, Scentsy, stained glass, kettle corn and pork skins, Paparazzi, handmade puppets, teddy bears and crochet, cat and dog treats, toys, face painting, candles, book sales, leather works, belts, wallets, RADA and much more.
The Town of Grundy, Buchanan County Board of Supervisors and Community Arts Council Foundation are sponsoring the event.