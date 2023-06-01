Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure was selected by the Virginia Tourism Corporation to receive a combined total of $20,000 from the VTC Marketing Leverage Program and the VTC Regional Marketing Program.

In total, VTC awarded more than $3.2 million to 236 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase visitation and revenue for Virginia’s localities through tourism. The announcement was made earlier this month by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

