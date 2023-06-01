Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure was selected by the Virginia Tourism Corporation to receive a combined total of $20,000 from the VTC Marketing Leverage Program and the VTC Regional Marketing Program.
In total, VTC awarded more than $3.2 million to 236 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase visitation and revenue for Virginia’s localities through tourism. The announcement was made earlier this month by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure (SGOA) applied for and received two grants - a $10,000 grant for its Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem marketing plan to promote the July 27-29, 2023 event; and a $10,000 grant for its “Choose Your Adventure” marketing plan for 2023-24. SGOA partnered with Buchanan County Tourism, Heart of Appalachia, Spearhead Trails, Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce, the Breaks Interstate Park and the Southwest Virginia Sportsman’s Club on one or both of the grants. Matching and in-kind funds for the grants were also provided by SGOA or in-kind through its partners.
Featured Local Savings
“We are pleased that the Virginia Tourism Corporation has once again stepped up to provide support for Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure through its marketing programs as we work to grow tourism here in Southwest Virginia,” said Billie Campbell, one of the owners of SGOA. “We are celebrating our sixth year in operation this month and as a result of our work and the support we have received from VTC in the past, we have now had visitors from all 50 states and several foreign countries. In fact, we just learned earlier this month that we had hit the million view mark on Google.
“This latest round of funding for our Mountain Mayhem event is a critical part of our success in planning and hosting this annual special event and the funding we received for our Choose Your Adventure program will increase our ability to reach more people from all across the United States and to let them know what we are all about,” he added.
Using the hub and spoke tourism partnership model, Virginia entities partner to apply for funding. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, convention and visitors’ bureaus, chambers of commerce, other local or regional destination marketing organizations, private businesses, museums, attractions, cultural events and other tourism-related businesses.
“VTC’s tourism marketing and sponsorship programs are designed to increase visitor spending by leveraging limited marketing dollars, to stimulate new tourism marketing through partnerships and to extend the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand to drive visitation,” said Rita McClenny, VTC president and CEO. More information on VTC’s Marketing Leverage and Regional Marketing Programs may be found at vatc.org/grants.
“VTC’s marketing and sponsorship programs are powerful incentives creating tourism partnerships across Virginia that are a robust part of Virginia’s economic ecosystem,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “From first-time applicants like Foxfield Races and Paradise Springs Winery to large music festivals in Hampton Roads and Southwest Virginia driving inbound overnight visitation, these programs show that tourism and tourism partnerships help Virginia’s vibrant communities grow and thrive.”
“Driving inbound out-of-state overnight visitation is a key economic strategy and the VTC grant and sponsorship programs help create unique partnerships that have tangible economic impacts across Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Many of these programs also support regional marketing initiatives designed to encourage Virginians to explore their own state.”
For more information on Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure, interested persons may visit www.sgadventures.com or call 276-244-1111.