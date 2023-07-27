GRUNDY — Three nights of music will be a part of this year’s Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem, which opens July 27 and continues through July 29, 2023 at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure in Grundy.
Mountain Mayhem is the ultimate off-road event and offers days filled with off-road riding events and competitions, followed by nightly music.
The music fun starts on Thursday, July 27 when rock ’n’ roll bingo presented by mayhem return J Great Entertainment takes place.
Friday, July 28 will see the classic rock of Coal Camp, of Lebanon, start off the evening to be followed by crowd pleaser and headliner Midlife Crisis, of Hazard, Ky. — back for their second year performing 80s rock at Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem, just in time for their 20th anniversary.
Saturday, July 29, music will find local artists Mountain Valley with Cody Kennedy opening for the Jess Zimmerman Band, joining mayhem from Central Pennsylvania, hot off a Country Rock Album of the Year Award from Nashville, Tenn.’s Josie Music Awards for their album, “Breathe.” The band was recently nominated in the Josie Music Awards for Group of the Year (Country Rock/Southern Rock); Vocalist of the Year (Country Rock/Southern Rock-Jess Zimmerman); and Song Achievement Award (Be the Light). Winners will be announced in October at the Grand Ole Opry. The list of star-studded stages The Jess Zimmerman Band has shared includes those with artists Jimmie Allen, Miranda Lambert, Hunter Hayes, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, Kane Brown and Toby Keith.
The event will close out Saturday night with fireworks.
Vendor and camping check-in for Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem is set for Wednesday, July 26, with the action set to start Thursday, July 27.
Event admission is $25 which covers admission for all days of the event, including all nights of music. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free. Wristbands may be purchased at the gate, or they may be purchased in advance on the website.
Title sponsors for Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem this year include Maxxis Tires; Buchanan County Tourism; BEAST Equipment; Bizzack Construction; Spearhead Trails; Noah Horn Well Drilling; and the Town of Grundy. Additional sponsors include the CNX Foundation; the Boys and Girls Club of Central Appalachia; 3 Star UTV; Southwest Virginia Mining Co., LLC; Heart of Appalachia; ChillerZ; Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure; and The Virginia Mountaineer, an HD Media Company.