GRUNDY, Va., — Mud bog blitzes, drag races, hill climb racing, a UTV Tug-o-War, games, music and more will be a part of the action attendees will find at Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem, a family friendly ATV, UTV and MX event returning to Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure in Grundy on July 27-29 for the second year.
“We held our first Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem in 2022 and drew a stellar off-road crowd and an estimated three-day attendance of more than 3,000,” said Billie Campbell, one of the owners of SGOA. “Building on that same model, we have planned another epic event for 2023, including off-road competitions, music and more — all designed to be fun for a diverse crowd, including those who consider themselves to be adrenaline junkies or weekend warriors to those who are just looking to be a part of the festival-like atmosphere to cheer on their favorite drivers and riders.”
A schedule of events has been announced for the July event and includes three nights of music include rock-n-roll bingo presented by mayhem return J Great Entertainment on Thursday, July 27; followed by Friday night’s classic rock of Coal Camp of Lebanon, who will be followed by headliner Midlife Crisis, of Hazard, Kentucky.
The group is back for their second year performing 80s rock at Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem, just in time for their 20th anniversary.
The music on Saturday will find local artists Mountain Valley with Cody Kennedy opening for the Jess Zimmerman Band, joining mayhem from Central Pennsylvania, hot off a Country Rock Album of the Year Award from Nashville’s Josie Music Awards for their album, “Breathe.”
The band was recently nominated in the Josie Music Awards for Group of the Year (Country Rock/Southern Rock); Vocalist of the Year (Country Rock/Southern Rock-Jess Zimmerman); and Song Achievement Award (Be the Light). Winners will be announced in October at the Grand Ole Opry. The list of star-studded stages, The Jess Zimmerman Band has shared includes those with artists, Jimmie Allen, Miranda Lambert, Hunter Hayes, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, Kane Brown and Toby Keith, to name a few.
Vendor and camping check-in is set for Wednesday, July 26, with the action set to start Thursday, July 27 when the Kids Zone opens.
Events planned for each day include:
Thursday, July 27
Blindfold Breakout — drive your machine through a maze of barrels to reach the safety of your hideout. The trick is — the driver is blindfolded.
Dizzy Daze — Race against the clock while you drive your partner to the Bat station. They exit the machine and take 10 whirls around the bat and then run back to the machine (if they can).
Tire Slingin’ — How far can you sling a motorcycle tire? Come and see if you’ve got what it takes to beat the best!
UTV Pull — See if your machine can hold on and pull your opponent across the line in the UTV Tug-O-War.
Moonlight Madness Night Ride — Light ’em up and prepare to invade the Town of Grundy after the sun sets. In town, load up on all kinds of goodies and supplies from the stores at the foot of the mountain. (Three-hour ride).
Bingo Bedlam — Finish the night off with some Bingo fun! Play bingo designed to draw from your knowledge of the best of Classic Rock, Outlaw Country and whatever else the DJ has in store. Prizes will be awarded.
Friday, July 28
Kids Zone.
Crazy Eights Barrel Racing.
Rally Course Rampage — Test your skills on the up and downs, over the hills and through the forest in the Rally Course Rampage. Contestants will race in divisions (UTV, ATV and MX) to see who can turn the fastest time.
Mud Bog Dash — Take a run through our Mud Bogs and sprint to the end in head-to-head foot races through the mud.
Drag Race Frenzy — 300 feet of the fastest strip in all the mountains will make head-to-head dirt drag racing a Mountain Mayhem event that’s for all the glory (and the bragging rights)! Contestants will race in divisions (UTV, ATV, and MX) to see who can turn the fastest time.
Corn Hole Tournament — How good can you toss those bags? Grab a partner and prove your skill with Corn Hole by the bonfire.
Tricked-Out Ride Contest — Got wild lights? Custom Art? One-of-a-kind machine? Come and show it off and try to get that prize for Best Lookin’ Ride of the event.
Classic rock music by Coal Camp, of Lebanon, who will be followed by crowd pleaser and headliner Midlife Crisis, of Hazard, Ky. — back for their second year performing 80s rock at Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem.
Saturday, July 29
Kids Zone Opens.
Havoc Highway — Test your skills over the bumps, boulders, tires and mud with a timed obstacle course run. Divisional races will be run (ATV, UTV, and MX).
Cyclone (Driving Donuts) — Bring your machine to the playground and show off your best donut driving skills as you spin a donut for 20 seconds.
Hillfest Duals — This is not your normal hill climb. Drag race up the side of the mountain. Two lanes of hill climbing madness add to the excitement! It’s the best of the best — head-to-head racing until only one remains.
Muddy Bog Blitz- Your machine can climb, but can it swim? Head-to-head drag racing through the mud bogs will tell the tale! Contestants will race in divisions (high-rise UTV, UTV, ATV).
The event will conclude Saturday night with an awards ceremony in the main stage area at which some well-deserved hardware will be awarded to the winners of this year’s events. Raffle prizes will also be given away. Music by the Jess Zimmerman Band followed by fireworks will close out this year’s event
Event admission is $25 which covers admission for all days of the event, including all nights of music as well. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free. Wristbands may be purchased at the gate, or they may be purchased in advance on the website.
Title sponsors this year include Maxxis Tires; Buchanan County Tourism; BEAST Equipment; Bizzack Construction; Spearhead Trails; and the Town of Grundy. Additional sponsors include the Boys and Girls Club of Central Appalachia; Noah Horn Well Drilling; 3 Star UTV; Southwest Virginia Mining Co., LLC; the CNX Foundation; Heart of Appalachia; and The Virginia Mountaineer, an HD Media Company.
For additional information, interested persons may call Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure at 276-244-1111 or visit sgadventures.com.