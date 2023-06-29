GRUNDY, Va., — Mud bog blitzes, drag races, hill climb racing, a UTV Tug-o-War, games, music and more will be a part of the action attendees will find at Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem, a family friendly ATV, UTV and MX event returning to Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure in Grundy on July 27-29 for the second year.

“We held our first Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem in 2022 and drew a stellar off-road crowd and an estimated three-day attendance of more than 3,000,” said Billie Campbell, one of the owners of SGOA. “Building on that same model, we have planned another epic event for 2023, including off-road competitions, music and more — all designed to be fun for a diverse crowd, including those who consider themselves to be adrenaline junkies or weekend warriors to those who are just looking to be a part of the festival-like atmosphere to cheer on their favorite drivers and riders.”

