Southern Gap Elk Fest will get underway next month with three days of events featuring music, mountain games, elk tours, a mountain arts showcase, the traditional Wild Game dinner and more. This year’s festival is planned Oct. 26-28, 2023.

Guided elk tours, bonfire storytelling, a mountain arts showcase, an ATV Sasquatch Hunt, mountain games, kids inflatable rides, pond fishing, a petting zoo, hay rides, chain saw carving and blacksmithing demonstrations, pumpkin painting, music, a pickin’ post and more will be featured during the festival.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you