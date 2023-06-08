Sheriff's office processes charges against 8 Virginia Mountaineer Jun 8, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office logged charges for the week of May 22 through May 28 against the following individuals.Charges by direct indictment are as follows:Andre Lamar Warren, 35, of Jarratt, Va., was charged with prisoner in possession of cell phoneArnez Boyd, 29, of Keen Mountain, was charged with prisoner in possession of cell phone Featured Local Savings Charges logged against other individuals are as follows:Derek Ryan Justice, 35, of Grundy, was charged with convicted felon in possession of weaponDavid Wayne Jackson, 35, of Hurley, was charged with probation violationJason Andrew Cantrell, 43, of Pilgrims Knob, was charged with probation violationRonnie Gene Shupe Jr, 38, of Rural Retreat, Va., was charged with felony capias to show causeDouglas Rale Lester, 54, of Hurley, was charged with capias to show cause Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Law Crime Job Market Trade Recommended for you Top 3 East Carolina stuns Oklahoma, 14-5 in Charlottesville Regional Kelly throws 7 strong innings, Diamondbacks beat Braves 3-2 for 6th straight win Buchanan County Head Start Kids’ And Family Day 2023 Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView