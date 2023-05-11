Sheriff's office logs felony charges against 7 Virginia Mountaineer May 11, 2023 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office recently logged charges for the week of April 24 through April 30., against the following individuals: Featured Local Savings Cody Aaron Ramey, 26, of Hurley, was charged with felony probation violationBenjamin Stewart Lester, 32, of Grundy, was charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of vandalism of propertyJonathan Jones, 35, of Swords Creek, Va., was charged with fraud — failure to preform construction after paymentJessee Fereal Yates, 42, of Haysi, Va., was charged with pretrial violationGerald Deskins, 42, of Raven, Va., was charged with strangulation/felonious assaultGeorge Christopher Lester, 47, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show causeGeorge Christopher Lester, 47, of Grundy, was charged with felony probation violation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Trade Job Market Police The Economy Recommended for you Top 3 In the shadow of 7 horse deaths, party goes on at the Derby Bluefield VA, man found guilty of Toler murder VCEDA announces $100k Workforce Training Grant Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView