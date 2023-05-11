The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office recently logged charges for the week of April 24 through April 30., against the following individuals:

  • Cody Aaron Ramey, 26, of Hurley, was charged with felony probation violation
  • Benjamin Stewart Lester, 32, of Grundy, was charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of vandalism of property
  • Jonathan Jones, 35, of Swords Creek, Va., was charged with fraud — failure to preform construction after payment
  • Jessee Fereal Yates, 42, of Haysi, Va., was charged with pretrial violation
  • Gerald Deskins, 42, of Raven, Va., was charged with strangulation/felonious assault
  • George Christopher Lester, 47, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause
  • George Christopher Lester, 47, of Grundy, was charged with felony probation violation

