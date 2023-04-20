Sheriff's office logs charges on 15 Virginia Mountaineer Apr 20, 2023 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office logged charges for the week of Apr 3, 2023, through Apr 9, 2023, against the following individuals.Charges by direct indictment are as follows:Robert Andrew Rash, 36, of Oakwood, was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance. Featured Local Savings Charges logged against other individuals are as follows:Shawn Lee Shepherd, 43, of Coeburn, VA, was charged with capias to show cause.Allen James Spencer, 25, of Phelps, KY, was charged with felony probation violation.Amanda Justus, 31, of Hurley, was charged with one count of possession of controlled substance; one count of attempt to commit non-capital felony and one count of threats to commit arson/bomb.Justin Gregory Charles, 35, of Grundy, was charged with felony probation violation.Anthony Wayne Ball, 44, of Tazewell, VA, was charged with felony probation violation.Paul Anthony Bledsoe, 46, of Grundy, was charged with probation violation.Lynzee Beth Hunter, 29, of Logan, WV, was charged with felony probation violation.Delbert Ray Justice, 52, of Hurley, was charged with larceny/unauthorized use of vehicle.Phyllis Dana Lester, 56, of Honaker, VA, was charged with possession of weapon on school property.Skylar Curtis Randy Osborne, 22, of Grundy, was charged with two counts of burglary with intent to commit larceny and one count of vandalism of property.Marcy Anne Edwards, 51, of Clintwood, VA, was charged with possession of controlled substance.Jared Austin Nelson, 33, of Pound, VA, was charged with one count of capias to show cause; one count of convicted felon in possession of weapon and one count of distribution of controlled substance.Jonathan Lowe, 40, of Raven, VA, was charged with fraud/failure to preform construction after payment.Amber Noel Sexton, 29, of Mt. Carmel, TN, was charged with felony probation violation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Adeyemo selected as ACP student commencement speaker $1 billion Lego factory expected to open in Virginia in 2025 Early Spring delicacy wild ramps in season in West Virginia Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView