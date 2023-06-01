Sheriff's office logs charges for last week Virginia Mountaineer Jun 1, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office recently logged charges for the week of May 15, 2023, through May 21, 2023, against the following individuals.Charges by direct indictment are as follows:Tiana Marie Waller, 27, of Chesterfield, Va., was charged with one count of delivery of drugs to prisoner Featured Local Savings Charges logged against other individuals are as follows:Russell Anthony Daugherty, 37, of Grundy, was charged with felonious assaultJessica Noel Helton, 36, of Big Rock, was charged with one count of possession of controlled substance and one count of felony capias to show causeChristopher Smith, age unknown, of Hurley, was charged with one count of felony probation violation and one count of felony capias to show causeTisha Hurley, 32, of Vansant, was charged with two counts of capias to show causeFaith Lynn Laforce, 39, of Oakwood, was charged with felony probation violationJames Allen Griffith, 42, of Big Rock, was charged with felony probation violationRocky Shawn Street, 43, of Rowe, was charged with felony fugitive from justice Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Virginia man sentenced to decades in prison for 2-year-old's scalding death Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure receives Virginia Tourism marketing grants Biden releases new strategy to tackle rise in antisemitism, says 'hate will not prevail' Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView