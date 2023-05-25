The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office recently logged charges for the week of May 8-14 against the following individuals:

Featured Local Savings

  • Jeramiah Steven Dial, 38 of Grundy, was charged with three counts of child neglect
  • Doyle Dewayne Justice, 54 of Oakwood, was charged with three counts of probation violation
  • Anthony Wayne Ball, 44 of Tazewell, VA, was charged with capias to show cause
  • Jessica Victoria Whitt, 27 of Bluefield, VA, was charged with capias to show cause
  • Deborah A. Keen, 60 of Vansant, was charged with capias to show cause
  • Camille Cara Bailey, 36 of Grundy, was charged with probation violation
  • Brian Eric Justus, 42 of Grundy, was charged with probation violation
  • John Hatcher, 47, of War WV, was charged with probation violation
  • Avery Justus, 45 of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause
  • John Wesley Hardin, 45 of Haysi, VA, was charged with possession of controlled substance
  • Christopher Rowe, 38, of Grundy was charged with five counts of probation violation

Recommended for you