Sheriff's Office logs charges for 11 Virginia Mountaineer May 25, 2023

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office recently logged charges for the week of May 8-14 against the following individuals:

Jeramiah Steven Dial, 38 of Grundy, was charged with three counts of child neglectDoyle Dewayne Justice, 54 of Oakwood, was charged with three counts of probation violationAnthony Wayne Ball, 44 of Tazewell, VA, was charged with capias to show causeJessica Victoria Whitt, 27 of Bluefield, VA, was charged with capias to show causeDeborah A. Keen, 60 of Vansant, was charged with capias to show causeCamille Cara Bailey, 36 of Grundy, was charged with probation violationBrian Eric Justus, 42 of Grundy, was charged with probation violationJohn Hatcher, 47, of War WV, was charged with probation violationAvery Justus, 45 of Grundy, was charged with capias to show causeJohn Wesley Hardin, 45 of Haysi, VA, was charged with possession of controlled substanceChristopher Rowe, 38, of Grundy was charged with five counts of probation violation