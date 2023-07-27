The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office recently logged charges for the week of July 7, 2023, through July 20, 2023, against the following individuals.
Charges by direct indictment are as follows:
- Jessie Horn, 40, of Vansant, was charged with distribution of controlled substance.
- Phillip Zane Prater, 47, of Hurley, was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance and one count of drive after forfeit license.
- Carla Casey, 41, of Vansant, was charged with possession of controlled substance.
- Robert Cecil Thacker, 46, of Grundy, was charged with one count of elude/disregard police and one count of drive after forfeit license.
- Jonathan Lee Justus, 24, of Big Rock, was charged with one count of assault on law enforcement officer; one count of elude/disregard police and one count of hit and run with failure to report.
- Nathaniel Keith Duty, 42, of Hurley, was charged with one count of enter house to commit assault and battery and one count petty larceny.
- Michael Tennie Lee Crabtree, 40, of Vansant, was charged with two counts of kidnapping by force and one count of malicious wounding with intent to maim.
- Ricky Lee Vandyke, 30, of Vansant, was charged with three counts distribution of controlled substance.
- Elmer Looney, 63, of Oakwood, was charged with four counts of distribution of controlled substance and three counts of common nuisance.
- Angel Lynn Neal, 41, of Vansant, was charged with four counts of distribution of controlled substance and four counts of common nuisance.
- Derick Thomas Lester, 30, of Big Rock, was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance and one count of elude Law enforcement officer.
- Michael Scott Stevens, 23, of Grundy, was charged with one count of possession of controlled substance with firearm; one count of nonviolent felon in possession of firearm; one count of felon in possession of weapon not a firearm; one count of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substance and one count of possession of controlled paraphernalia.
- Charlie Rufus Deel, 43, of Vansant, was charged with two counts of distribution of controlled substances and one count of common nuisance.
- Jessie Fereal Yates, 42, of Haysi, VA., was charged with two counts of distribution of controlled substance.
- Troy Keith Mullins, 50, of Richlands, VA., was charged with three counts of distribution of controlled substance and three counts of Common Nuisance.
- Grover Todd Vanover, 48, of Vansant, was charged with distribution of controlled substance.
Charges logged against other individuals are as follows:
- Grover Todd Vanover, 48, Vansant, was charged with capias to show cause.
- Elmer Looney, 63, of Oakwood, was charged with one count of possess firearm and drugs and one count of possession of controlled substance.
- Robert Walker Hipp, 72, of Hurley, was charged with grand larceny.
- Buddy Nicholas Hurley, 46, of Big Rock, was charged with four counts of burglary with intent to commit larceny.
- Erica Dawn Stacy, 33, of Grundy, was charged with one count of capias to show cause and five counts of probation violation.
- Jamie Houston Bailey, 47, of Vansant, was charged with two counts of capias to show cause.
- Jeffrey Earl Hackney, 37, of Hurley, was charged with probation violation.
- Jerry Jonathan Meadows, 49, of Wolford, was charged with two counts of probation violation.
- Randy Justice, 47, of Hurley, was charged with probation violation.