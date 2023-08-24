Sheriff's office logs charges against multiple individuals By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office recently logged charges for the week of Aug 4, 2023, through Aug 11, 2023, against the following individuals.Charges by direct indictment are as follows:Whitney Michelle Stacy, 27, of Grundy, was charged with possession of controlled substance.Charges logged against other individuals are as follows: Featured Local Savings Samuel Justus Sr., 56, of Hurley, was charged with capias to show cause.Marty Justice, 55, of Hurley, was charged with probation violation.Jerry Mark Stacy, 60, of Hurley, was charged with probation violation.Jessica Victoria Whitt, 28, of Bluefield, VA, was charged with probation violationClifford M. Stacy, 61, of Grundy, was charged with one count of possession of controlled substance and one count of probation violation.James Lelin Salmons, 43, of Hurley, was charged with two counts offailure to register as a sex offender and one count of capias to show cause.Daniel Wilson Counts, 36, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause.Matthew Derick Hackney, 37, of Hurley, was charged with possession of controlled substance.Jerry Brian Justus, 44, of Hurley, was charged with one count of felony failure to appear and one count of probation violation.Delbert Ray Justice, 52, of Mowhawk, WV, was charged with probation violation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Football is back at Twin Valley 2023 Virginia Mountaineer area football tab team schedules Bartley era begins at Grundy Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView