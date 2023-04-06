Sheriff's Office logs charges against eight Virginia Mountaineer Apr 6, 2023 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office logged charges for the week of March 20 through March 26 against the following individuals: Featured Local Savings Ryan Dotson, 24, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause.Kendra Leshae Mullins, 22, of Grundy, was charged with probation violation.Anthony Kade Hackney, 28, of Grundy, was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle.Donald Hurley, 31, of Phelps, KY, was charged with one count of possession of controlled substances and one count of distribution of controlled substances.Billy Ray Sullivan, 64, of Hurley, was charged with capias to show cause.Jeffery Allen Sullivan, 51, of Hurley, was charged with one count of probation violation and two counts of capias to show cause.Breanna Lee Compton, 29, of Bee, VA, was charged with vandalism of property.Roy Anthony Stevens, 53, of Honaker, VA, was charge with probation violation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Loaded gun in parked car causes TVHS to go on lockdown Rife honored for 28 years of service on CPPDC board Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority files request for $7 million Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView