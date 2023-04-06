The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office logged charges for the week of March 20 through March 26 against the following individuals:

  • Ryan Dotson, 24, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause.
  • Kendra Leshae Mullins, 22, of Grundy, was charged with probation violation.
  • Anthony Kade Hackney, 28, of Grundy, was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
  • Donald Hurley, 31, of Phelps, KY, was charged with one count of possession of controlled substances and one count of distribution of controlled substances.
  • Billy Ray Sullivan, 64, of Hurley, was charged with capias to show cause.
  • Jeffery Allen Sullivan, 51, of Hurley, was charged with one count of probation violation and two counts of capias to show cause.
  • Breanna Lee Compton, 29, of Bee, VA, was charged with vandalism of property.
  • Roy Anthony Stevens, 53, of Honaker, VA, was charge with probation violation.

