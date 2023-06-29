Sheriff's office logs charges against 7 Virginia Mountaineer Jun 29, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office recently logged charges for the week of June 12, through June 18, against the following individuals. Featured Local Savings Heather Osborne, 42, of Grundy, was charged with probation violation.Christopher Webb, 38, of Grundy, was charged with three counts of capias to show cause.Roy Shannon Dotson, 48, of Grundy, was charged with probation violation.Joseph Stacy, 57, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause.Malcolm Tyler Lester, 35, of Pilgrims Knob, was charged with one count of threats to bomb/arson and one count of possession of controlled substance.Keysha Leeann Hall, 28, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause.Allen Ray Keene, 34, of Raven, VA, was charged with capias to show cause. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Law Crime Job Market Recommended for you Top 3 Coronado plans to add 181 jobs in expansion project School Board hires Skanska to oversee school consolidation project School board plans to use VDOE funds to begin new high school at Southern Gap Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView