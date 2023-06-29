The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office recently logged charges for the week of June 12, through June 18, against the following individuals.

  • Heather Osborne, 42, of Grundy, was charged with probation violation.
  • Christopher Webb, 38, of Grundy, was charged with three counts of capias to show cause.
  • Roy Shannon Dotson, 48, of Grundy, was charged with probation violation.
  • Joseph Stacy, 57, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause.
  • Malcolm Tyler Lester, 35, of Pilgrims Knob, was charged with one count of threats to bomb/arson and one count of possession of controlled substance.
  • Keysha Leeann Hall, 28, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause.
  • Allen Ray Keene, 34, of Raven, VA, was charged with capias to show cause.

