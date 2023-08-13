Sheriff's office logs charges against 5 Virginia Mountaineer Aug 13, 2023 Aug 13, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office recently logged charges for the week of July 28, 2023, through Aug 4, 2023, against the following individuals.Charges by direct indictment are as follows:Jesse Preston Charles, 28, of Big Rock, was charged with disregard command from law enforcement/elude Featured Local Savings Charges logged against other individuals are as follows:Matthew Andrew Stacy, 37, of Grundy, was charged with one count of possession of controlled substance and one count of capias to show causeJessica Noel Helton, 36, of Big Rock, was charged with capias to show causeDezaraye Vaughn Hawkinberry, 31, of Raven, VA, was charged with one count of capias to show cause and one charge of probation violationRegina Reynolds, 61, of Big Rock, was charged with possession of controlled substance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 County cracking down on abandoned structures Supervisors seek help from the government for poor mobile service Courthouse News Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView