SHeriff's office logs charges against 5 Virginia Mountaineer May 18, 2023 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office logged charges for the week of May 1, 2023, through May 7, 2023, against the following individuals: Featured Local Savings Christian Michelle Jones, 33, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause.Christopher Rowe, 37, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause.Peggy Sue Byrd, 50, of Big Rock, was charged with capias to show cause.Donna Jean Jordan, 49, of Paynesville, WV, was charged with possession of controlled substance.Archie Denver Stiltner, 57, of Grundy, was charged with two counts of capias to show cause. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Letter to editor Space Rabbit Coffee hops into changing part of Christiansburg YouTube prankster testifies about video that got him shot Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView