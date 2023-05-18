The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office logged charges for the week of May 1, 2023, through May 7, 2023, against the following individuals:

  • Christian Michelle Jones, 33, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause.
  • Christopher Rowe, 37, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause.
  • Peggy Sue Byrd, 50, of Big Rock, was charged with capias to show cause.
  • Donna Jean Jordan, 49, of Paynesville, WV, was charged with possession of controlled substance.
  • Archie Denver Stiltner, 57, of Grundy, was charged with two counts of capias to show cause.

