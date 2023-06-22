Sheriff's office logs charges against 15 Virginia Mountaineer Jun 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office logged charges for the week of June 5 through June 11 against the following individuals.Charges by direct indictment are as follows:Freddie A Hamilton, 42, of Elkhorn, KY, was charged with one count of possession of controlled substance and one count of no valid operator’s license. Featured Local Savings Charges logged against other individuals are as follows:Branson Allen Robins, 18, of Lebanon, VA, was charged with threats of bomb/explosives/arson.Gerald Deskins, 42, of Raven, VA, was charged with capias to show cause.Jonathan Michael Duty, 40, of Hurley, was charged with probation violation.Lakeasha A Jones, 33, of Grundy, was charged with failure to appear on felony charge.Kayla Danielle Cooper, 27, of Paynesville, WV, was charged with capias to show cause.Cody Aaron Ramey, 26, of Hurley, was charged with one count of capias to show cause and one count of probation violation.Brian Clifford Gibson, 43, of Hurley, was charged with capias to show cause.Christie Michelle Hale, 43, of Grundy, was charged with probation violation.Taylor Lynn Duncan, 26, of Hurley, was charged with one count of probation violation and one count of capias to show cause.Paul Matthew Stacy, 38, of Vansant, was charged with assault on police officer.Jada Danielle Lester Stacy, 31, of Grundy, was charged with probation violation.Jonathan England Lester, 33, of Grundy, was charged with probation violation.Joshua Childress, 35, of Grundy, was charged with kidnapping/abduction.Loretta O’Quinn, 62, of Haysi, VA, was charged with fraud/use of information with intent to commit fraud. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Police The Economy Statistics Recommended for you Top 3 Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title Sheriff's office logs charges against 15 Virginia unemployment rate had a slight decrease in April Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView