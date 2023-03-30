Amanda Shafer of Grundy was named the new executive director of the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce to replace long-time executive director Mary Belcher, who is moving out of the area later this month.

“Mary has been at the helm of the Buchanan County chamber for the past 34 years and we will miss her greatly,” said Glenna Owens, incoming Buchanan County Chamber president. “We thank her for her years of work with the chamber and its membership and while it is with sadness, we say farewell to Mary as she moves on in this next chapter of her life, we are looking forward to working with Amanda to continue to work together to grow the chamber.”

