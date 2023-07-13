Several Buchanan County Public Schools will have new principals to begin the 2023-24 academic school year.
The Buchanan County School Board unanimously approved several positions during its July 5 meeting following recommendations by its personnel committee.
South Grundy school board member David Thornbury made the motion, which was seconded by North Grundy school board member Angie McClanahan and unanimously approved by the board to hire Greg Tester as the new principal at Hurley High School (HHS). Tester, a long-time football coach at Hurley, is a 1996 graduate of HHS. He was previously a special education teacher at the school as well as a principal designee. Tester is replacing Pam Tester who took a position at the central office.
Longtime Buchanan County educator Carolyn Mitchell was named principal at Council High School following the personnel committee’s recommendation. Mitchell will be taking over for Kathy Witt who was named school improvement coordinator in the same vote. Dora Meadows also received a special education position.
Thornbury then made a motion to hire Brandon Davis as the principal at Hurley Elementary/Middle School, which was seconded by McClanahan and passed in a 4-2 vote. Thornbury, McClanahan, Prater school board member Jack Compton and Hurricane school board member Mike Thompson voted in favor of the motion. Knox school board member Robbie Cline and Garden school board member Ray Blankenship opposed the motion.
Davis is a member of the HHS class of 2000 and will be taking over for Ruth Tester who received a reading specialist position for the county during the same meeting.
In other business, the board voted unanimously to make a request to the board of supervisors asking for approval for any carryover money in the fiscal year 2023 over to 2024 in order to lower the Buchanan County Public Schools employee insurance cost to match the other entities on the same consolidated health care plan.
In other business, Cline made a motion which was seconded by McClanahan and unanimously approved to make a request to the board of supervisors asking to carry over construction funds for the fiscal year 2023 over to 2024 in the amount of $1.6 million to pay for the new roof at Hurley Elementary/Middle School.
Fletcher noted that the Virginia Department of Education said the funds must be placed in an escrow account or a school construction fund and that any unspent construction can be carried over to 2024-2025.
In other business, Cline made a motion which was seconded by Thompson and unanimously approved by the board to approve the following resignations:
Mary Peters, a teacher at Twin Valley High School
Bill Taylor, a teacher at Twin Valley High School
Chris Wolford, Hurley High School’s head boys junior varsity basketball coach
Zachary Compton, band director
The board also approved Rochelle Deel’s request to transfer from Riverview Elementary/Middle School science teacher to Grundy High School and Sybil Bostic’s request to transfer from Council Elementary/Middle School to Riverview Elementary/Middle School.