The family of a Davenport woman continues the search after she was reported missing three years ago.
Buchanan County native Myra Ramey was 47-years old when she was reported missing on September 6, 2020 and family members are seeking answers and closure.
Ramey’s mother Gertrude Barton said losing her daughter has been mentally and emotionally challenging and not knowing where she is, is the hardest.
“I have lost three other children but I know where they are at,” Barton said. “I can go to their grave and put flowers on their graves but not knowing where she is at, is what hurts so bad. I want to know where she is at so I can grieve and bury her. I do not want to go to my grave not knowing what happen to her.” Barton added that a piece of her heart was lost when her daughter went missing and it hurts her knowing that Myra’s two daughters and her grandchild will never get to know her.
Barton said there is someone out there who knows what happened to her daughter and that people do not just disappear into thin air.
“I want people to know my heart breaks for my daughter,” Barton shared. “She was my baby and we was so close. She was out here every day and she would come out and if I was lying on the bed, she would lay down beside me. She always said mom I love you. We were really close.”
Ramey’s daughter Madison Ramey Clevinger, who currently resides in Alabama said it hurts her and the whole family that they have not received closure and it is an empty feeling not knowing where she is.
“This isn’t what everyone says, it gets easier with time, too,” Clevinger said. “We are not able to lay her to rest. We have no idea where she is or even if she is okay. Every single year mark feels like a hit to the chest. Every year it gets harder.”
Clevinger said authorities are trying their best with what they have but sadly they don’t have much in the terms of leads or evidence to work with.
She said the police have followed every lead they’ve received, but nothing has panned out.
“We talk often on the case,” Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office investigator Mike Hatfield said about Ramey. “Anytime there is a lead, we follow up on the lead and exhaust it to see there is any merit to it.”
Other agencies involved in this case are the Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Hatfield said they have met over the past couple of months about the case. Tazewell, Washington and Dickenson County authorities have assisted on searches.
Hatfield noted that he is the second investigator on the case and he can say the case is still open and active and he has leads that are yet to be exhausted.
He said what has made this case so difficult is the 14-hour gap from when Ramey was last seen until she was reported missing.
“She was last seen by her boyfriend at that time,” Hatfield said. “Apparently there was a disagreement if you would call it that but she demanded to get out of the vehicle on Indian Creek Road. He said he let her out of the vehicle on Indian Creek Road at one of the churches up there that he let her out at and that was the last time he saw her.”
Hatfield said the incident happened in the early morning hours at around 4 a.m. on September 6, 2020 and the family came in and reported her missing. He said a search of the area then took place.
“I can tell you as long as I have that case file, until Myra is found, I am not going to rest on it,” Hatfield stated. “The public needs to be aware we are not going to stop on this type of case. I want this family to have closure.”
Hatfield said he encourages anyone who has information on the case to contact him and he said that and if any way possible who would try and keep it as anonymous as he can within the limits of the law.
If anyone has any tips on the Myra Ramey case, please contact Investigator Mike Hatfield at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office at 276-597-7571. There is currently a $11,000 award for the information on the whereabouts of Ramey.