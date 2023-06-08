School Board SkillsUSA District IX and state winners By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com Jun 8, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Career, Technology and Higher Learning Center has been a huge asset to Buchanan County as many of its attendees go on to have successful careers in their trade.This year, several of those students competed and placed in the annual SkillsUSA District IX and the Virginia SkillsUSA state competitions.The Buchanan County School Board recognized those students for their accomplishments on both the district and state levels during its May 24 meeting at the Government Center on Slate. Featured Local Savings SkillsUSA winners include the following:Nail CareAbegail Tran (first place District IX)Victoria Bai Dotson (second place District IX)CosmetologySabrina Dales (first place District IX and second place state)Cheyenne Ratliff (third place District IX)Abigail Mabe (fourth place District IX)WeldingBranton Deel (first place District IX and fifth place state)Hunter Hale (second place state)Diesel Equipment TechnologyGarrett Milhoan (first place District IX)Russell Smith (second place District IX) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Sports Recommended for you Top 3 East Carolina stuns Oklahoma, 14-5 in Charlottesville Regional Kelly throws 7 strong innings, Diamondbacks beat Braves 3-2 for 6th straight win Buchanan County Head Start Kids’ And Family Day 2023 Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView