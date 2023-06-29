Buchanan County School Board announced plans to begin the design of its new high school at Southern Gap.
During the school board’s June 19 meeting, South Grundy school board member David Thornbury made a motion to execute an agreement with The Branch Group to begin design plans for the new high school at Southern Gap contingent on receiving the $27 million Virginia Department of Education grant money that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued to Buchanan County as part of the Governor’s School Construction Assistance Program which allocated $365 million for 40 school construction projects in 28 school divisions throughout the state.
Thornbury’s motion also included authorizing the chairman to execute the documents.
Prater School board member and board chairman Jack Compton who was attending the meeting via video, seconded the motion and it passed 4-2 with Thornbury, Compton, North Grundy school board member Angie McClanahan and Hurricane school board member Mike Thompson voting in favor of the motion. Garden school board member Ray Blankenship and Knox school board member Robbie Cline opposed the motion.
Compton said in a interview with the Mountaineer that a portion of the $27 million received from the VDOE will be used to get started with Branch to do all the design work which will allow the school board to hit the ground running when the agreement with United States Army Corps of Engineers in completed.
Buchanan County received a total of $27.638 million which was based on 30 percent of the total project cost to build a new school. The total project cost for a new Buchanan County school was listed at $92,127,212.