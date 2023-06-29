The Buchanan County School Board hired Roanoke-based Skanska Engineering Services to oversee the school consolidation project.

South Grundy school board member David Thornbury made a motion to enter into an agreement with Skanska USA to oversee the new school at Southern Gap project and authorize board chairman and Prater school board member Jack Compton to sign the documents during the board’s June 21 meeting. North Grundy school board member Angie McClanahan seconded the motion and it passed 4-2, with Thornbury, Compton, McClanahan and Hurricane school board member Mike Thompson voting in favor of the motion. Garden school board member Ray Blankenship and Knox school board member Robbie Cline opposed.

