The Buchanan County School Board hired Roanoke-based Skanska Engineering Services to oversee the school consolidation project.
South Grundy school board member David Thornbury made a motion to enter into an agreement with Skanska USA to oversee the new school at Southern Gap project and authorize board chairman and Prater school board member Jack Compton to sign the documents during the board’s June 21 meeting. North Grundy school board member Angie McClanahan seconded the motion and it passed 4-2, with Thornbury, Compton, McClanahan and Hurricane school board member Mike Thompson voting in favor of the motion. Garden school board member Ray Blankenship and Knox school board member Robbie Cline opposed.
“Skanska will be serving as owner’s representative project manager on the new high school project overseeing the design and construction of the project which includes budget management, administration of various contracts, and providing on-site quality assurance inspections during construction,” Skanska’s Senior Vice President Regional Executive Curtis Elswick said during an interview with the Mountaineer on June 22. “Following execution of the design-build contract, design meetings will be held so that the design of the project can move forward with an anticipated completion date of Summer 2026.”
Compton said Skanska is the company that will oversee the entire project and added that their expertise will provide assurance for a successful project.
Skanska was hired by the school board in 2019 to assist with the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Consolidated School Relocation Project which was part of the Buchanan County Section 202 Nonstructural Flood Damage Reduction Project. It was Skanska that presented the school board with a list of sites which led to the board choosing the Southern Gap location. Elkins Branch, Rock House and Watkins Branch were also considered.
In the early 2000s, USACE implemented flood risk management measures in Buchanan County. In August 2003, USACE approved a conceptual/feasibility level Detailed Project Report package for the Buchanan County Nonstructural Project that identified Hurley High School and Buchanan County Career Center as “feasible for floodproofing by means of a ring wall.” Over the decades, the community of Buchanan County has faced a number of severe flooding events – including two recent significant rainfall events in 2021 and 2022 that resulted in Major Disaster Declarations.