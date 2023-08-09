Dr. Kim Hooker will remain the Superintendent of Russell County Public Schools for at least four more years.
That decision was announced as part of the Aug. 3 meeting of the Russell County School Board.
Extending Hooker’s contract was first brought up in Jan. of this year when Kip Parsons and Linda Garrett brought up the possibility. Ultimately it was decided to table the idea of an extension. A few months later, the school board voted to begin negotiations with Hooker for an extension.
“Dr. Hooker, we have been very happy with the job you have done,” stated board chairman Bob Gibson during last week’s meeting. “We are pleased to announce that we have extended Dr. Hooker’s contract through 2027.”
Hooker was hired as superintendent in March 2022, replacing Dr. Greg Brown. Prior to her appointment, she served the school system for 34 years.
Also during last week’s meeting, board members honored a number of student-athletes.
Among those honored were members of the Lebanon High School state baseball champions. Members of the team include: Zach Hertig, Seth Buchanan, Dagon Barton, Nathan Phillips, Eli Breeding, Noah Delp, Jake Stamper, Chance Parker, Luke Garrett, Luke Taylor, Preston Rainbolt, Nick Belcher, Carter Hess and Jacob Crabtree.
In addition to being members of the championship team, Hertig and Phillips were honored for being first team All State. Barton and Buchanan were honored for being named second team All State.
Cody Compton was named State Coach of the Year.
Three members of Honaker High School’s soccer team were honored by the board. They include: Zane Johnson, first team All State and Malachi Lowe and Jaxon Dye who were named second team All State.
Six members of Honaker’s girls’ soccer team were also honored. They include: Julia Barton, McKenzie Lowe, Tailor Nolley, Kathryn Jessee, Kedryn Hess and Kiley Musick. All six were members of the second team All State squad.
Kadence Keen from Honaker High School was honored for placing third in the Long Jump at the Virginia High School League track meet.
Madalyn Dye, also from Honaker, was named second team All State in softball.