SaVida Health, a suboxone-based treatment facility held its grand opening on May 1 at the John L. Lewis Building in Oakwood with several members of SaVida’s managerial staff and employees in attendance. Newly appointed Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Shafer, who was present for the presentation welcomed SaVida to Buchanan County. SaVida also offers Hep-C treatment for anyone with a history of alcohol and or opioid dependency. Those in attendance include from left Jordyn Hale (Medical Assistant SaVida Health Oakwood); Bert Mosley (VP of Operations for SW Virginia and Tennessee SaVida Health); Dan Perolio (Multi-Site Center Administrator SaVida Health); Jason Pritchard (Director of Marketing and Outreach SaVida Health); Crystal Chafin (Harm Reduction Virginia Department of Health); Allie Phillips (Population Health Manager Virginia Department of Health); Reisa Sloce (Chief Operation Officer for the Virginia Department of Health); John Stacy (Veteran Employment Representative Virginia Employment Commission); Steven Gobble Jr. (Candidate for Virginia State Senate) and Victoria Roberts (Medical Assistant SaVida Health Oakwood).
