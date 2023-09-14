sanabria.jpeg

Paris Sanabria, a freshman at Grundy High School, was recently nominated as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

 Submitted photo

Grundy High School freshman Paris Sanabria was nominated as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders

Sanabria is invited to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held June 26 through June 28 just outside Boston, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus.

