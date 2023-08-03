Screenshot 2023-07-29 at 3.20.40 PM.png

Reece Robertson was recently appointed by Governor Glenn Youngkin to the State Water Control Board.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced multiple board appointments including Buchanan County resident Reece Hale Robertson to the State Water Control Board.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to have been selected to serve on the State Water Control Board. I look forward to working with fellow board members to address water-related challenges and promote sustainable solutions for the Commonwealth.”

