Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced multiple board appointments including Buchanan County resident Reece Hale Robertson to the State Water Control Board.
“I am deeply honored and humbled to have been selected to serve on the State Water Control Board. I look forward to working with fellow board members to address water-related challenges and promote sustainable solutions for the Commonwealth.”
Robertson is a Grundy native and local attorney. After working in Russell County as a prosecutor for over a decade, she opened a law firm in Grundy in January 2022. She holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and a Juris Doctor from West Virginia University College of Law. She is a member of the Appalachian School of Law Board of Trustees, Vice President of the Theatre Guild of Buchanan County, involved in youth sports and the children’s ministry at Vansant Baptist Church. She and her husband Brant have four kids.
Other board appointments include the following:
Administration
Information Technology Advisory Council
- Phea Ram of Powhatan, Network Admin / Desktop Support Level III, NCI (ADVANCEMED CORPORATION)
Agriculture and Forestry
Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services
- Keith Harris of Heathsville, Owner and President, Harris Farms Inc.
Charitable Gaming Board
- The Honorable Tyrone Foster of Bristol, Sheriff, Bristol Virginia City Sheriff’s Office
Horse Industry Board
- Amy Moore of Millwood, Owner and Manager, South Gate Farm
Authority
Fort Monroe Authority
- Season Roberts of Virginia Beach, Managing Partner, Charrette Agency
Hampton Roads Sanitation District Commission
- Michael Glenn of Norfolk, President, Luna Development Services
- Willie Levenston of Portsmouth, HRSD Commissioner
- Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority
- Garrison Coward of Richmond, Senior Advisor for External Affairs, Office of the Governor
Roe Authority
- Donna Edmonds of Richmond, CEO, BRAINBox Solutions Inc.
Commerce and Trade
Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission
- Richard Thomas Hite Jr. of Kenbridge, Farmer owner/operator, Hite Farming LLC.
Virginia Tourism Authority
- Justin Beale of Virginia Beach, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Cavalier Resort — Gold Key PHR
Commonwealth
Virginia African American Advisory Board
• C.J. Sailor of Chesterfield, Virginia State Director, Americans for Prosperity
EducationBoard of Regents of the James Monroe Law Office Museum and Memorial Library
- Paige Backus of Manassas, Historic Site Manager, Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation
- Erma Baker of Fredericksburg, retired William & Mary
- • Mary Anna Broadbent of Richmond, retired educator
- Sara Cox of King George, Student, King George High School
- Shelby Chandler Gonzalez of Louisa, Park Superintendent, James Monroe Birthplace Park and Museum
- Vincent Di Benedetto of Winchester, Transportation/Driver, Timber Ridge School and retired Deputy Sheriff, Loudoun County
- Susan Henderson of Falmouth, CEO, Henderson Productions
- Lee Langston-Harrison of Culpeper, retired Senior Museum Administrator
- Dr. Jeffrey McClurken of Springfield, Chief of Staff and Professor of History & American Studies, University of Mary Washington
- Casper L. Sigmon II of Richmond, Assistant to the General President, General Society of the Sons of the Revolution
- Daniel Steen of Arlington, Executive Director, Lawyers for Civil Justice
- Cristina Turdean of Fredericksburg, Professor, University of Mary Washington
- LTC Ronald O. White, USA (retired) of Midlothian, Vice President, Southside Electric Cooperative
Health and Human Resources
Advisory Board on Behavior Analysis
- Emily Wilson of Newport News, Owner & Clinical Director, Blossom Behavioral Services
Board for the Blind and Vision Impaired
- Dr. Joe Ashley of Henrico County, Project Director, GWU Center for Rehabilitation, Counseling, Research, and Education
Board of Health Professions
- Krishna P. Madiraju, MD, FAAP, of Ashburn, President, Century Pediatrics Inc
Board of Nursing
- Dr. Victoria Cox of Roanoke, National Nurse Recruiter Consultant, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Pamela Davis of Powhatan, Licensed Practical Nurse, Goochland Powhatan Community Services Board
- Robert Scott, RN, of Mechanicsville, Regional Director of Sales, KabaFusion Specialty Pharmacy
Board of Social Work
- Martha A. Meadows, MA, LCSW, of Lynchburg, Clinical Supervisor, Light Counseling
State Executive Council for Children’s Services
- The Honorable Chad Logan of Shenandoah County, Judge
Virginia Board for People with Disabilities
- Allison Kay Coles-Johnson of Henrico County, Registered Nurse, retired
- Lindsay Pearse of Arlington, Director, UN Foundation
Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth
- Delaine Mazich of Ashburn, Speaker & Certified Trainer, Inspiring Comfort
Independent
Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority Board of Directors
- Dr. Wes Shepherd of Richmond, Director of Interventional Pulmonology; Professor of Medicine and Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
Labor
Apprenticeship Council
- Dr. Latitia McCane of Suffolk, Director, The Apprentice School of Newport News Shipbuilding
Board of Contractors
- Tripp Costen of Henrico, President, Costen Floors
- Basil Crider of Keezletown, Contractor, Crider Martin Builders LLC
Fair Housing Board
- Owen Roy Morgan of Alexandria, Manager of Government Relations: Local, State & Federal Policies, Navistar, Inc.
- Angelo Phillos of Richmond, Architect, Baskervill
- Angela West of Chesapeake, Project Coordinator, Partnership for People with Disabilities
- Safety and Health Codes Board
- Larry James of Augusta County, EHS Manager, Cargill
Virginia Board of Workforce Development
- Richard Hatch of Richmond, Staff Representative, Communications Workers of America
Natural and Historic Resources
State Water Control Board
- Reece Hale Robertson of Grundy, Attorney, Reece Hale Robertson, PLLC
Transportation
Commonwealth Transportation Board
Linda Green of Dry Fork, Economic Development Executive Director, Southern Virginia Regional Alliance/ Institute for Advanced Leaning and Research