Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission Executive Director Scotty Wampler (left) presented South Grundy supervisor and CPPDC executive board member Roger Rife (right) with a plaque honoring him for his 28 years of service to the CPPDC during the March 30 CPPDC monthly executive board meeting in Lebanon VA.

Longtime South Grundy Supervisor and Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission Executive Board Member Roger Rife was selected as the fifth inductee in the 55 years of the CPPDC to be named to its Hall of Fame.

During last Thursday’s CPPDC monthly executive board meeting in Lebanon, Rife was honored for his 28 years of service to the CPPDC which serves Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell Counties.

