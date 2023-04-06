Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission Executive Director Scotty Wampler (left) presented South Grundy supervisor and CPPDC executive board member Roger Rife (right) with a plaque honoring him for his 28 years of service to the CPPDC during the March 30 CPPDC monthly executive board meeting in Lebanon VA.
Longtime South Grundy Supervisor and Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission Executive Board Member Roger Rife was selected as the fifth inductee in the 55 years of the CPPDC to be named to its Hall of Fame.
During last Thursday’s CPPDC monthly executive board meeting in Lebanon, Rife was honored for his 28 years of service to the CPPDC which serves Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell Counties.
“It was appreciated,” Rife said to the Mountaineer in a phone interview last Friday. “It was pretty nice — and I didn’t expect it. They were talking about my contributions and everything and being the longest-serving member of the board in the history of the Cumberland Plateau.”
Former Buchanan County Marketing and Tourism Director and current CPPDC Executive Director Scotty Wampler commended Rife for his service and dedication to the CPPDC.
“Roger has been a terrific public servant for our region for the better part of three decades,” Wampler said. “The planning district could not be more thankful for his years-long dedication to our organization and its mission to improve the quality of life within our communities. He is a staunch ally for Virginia’s great southwest and we are thrilled to recognize his tremendous service.”
Rife said during the meeting, it was announced that the CPPDC helped secure $140 million in grants for Buchanan County throughout the years and estimated $55 million alone for the Hurley water project.
One project the CPPDC is currently behind in Buchanan County which has been often referred to as Roger’s Project, is the cell tower project on Route 460 which includes six new tours from Richlands to Vansant. “A board member from Dickenson County called it the Roger Rife cell towers and Jim Baldwin (former CPPDC executive director) corrected him there,” Rife jokingly said.
Buchanan County board of supervisor’s chairman from the Hurricane District Tim Hess is Buchanan County’s representation on the CPPDC executive board and Carroll Branham, Jeff Cooper, Philip Cook, Harry Presley, Landon Altizer and Wendell Harris are members of the CPPDC full board.