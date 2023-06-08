The 75th Anniversary of the Clinchfield No. 2 Mine disaster was held on Saturday, May 20, in Dante, Virginia by the Dante Community Association, Dante Lives On and the Dante Coal & Railroad Museum to honor the lives of the six miners who lost their lives in the Clinchfield No. 2 Mine on May 20, 1948.

The ceremony started with a welcome and introductions by DCA members Catherine Pratt and Linda Kiser. Dustin Blackson read the history of the explosion, and Deputy District Director Cody Mumpower spoke on behalf of Congressman Morgan Griffith. Lou Ann Wallace recognized the six miners including Uris Artrip, Arnold Vicars, James Darrell Rasnick, Troy J. Phillips, Harold Parks, and Okley Creger, along with their ages and job title. The ceremony concluded with a prayer by brother Jim Pratt.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you