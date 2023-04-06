As we enter the month of April, it is important to note that it is Autism Awareness Month. This is an annual observance that focuses on raising awareness about autism, a complex developmental disorder that affects communication, social interaction, and behavior. With the prevalence of autism increasing in recent years, it is crucial that we work to educate ourselves and others about this condition.

Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects individuals in a variety of ways. Some individuals with autism may have difficulty with social interactions and communication, while others may exhibit repetitive behaviors or have a strong attachment to routines. The severity of these symptoms can vary widely among individuals with autism.

