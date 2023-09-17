During the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors Sept. 11 meeting at the Government Center on Slate Creek, Rocklick supervisor Craig Stiltner requested an update from the Buchanan County Public Service Authority on the Hunts Fork water line project.
Buchanan County Public Service Authority executive director Bob Anderson was at the meeting and addressed the board on the project.
Anderson informed the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors that the Hunts Fork Water Line Project (phase 10) is under a new engineering firm and moving forward. He said unfortunately due to the hold-up on the project, the cost has increased and they are currently seeking the final funding for the added cost.
Anderson told the supervisors that he submitted the application for Phase 11 and Phase 12 earlier in the day and that would complete the funding for the two remaining phases. Phases 11 and 12 will connect the Knox District and the Rocklick District across Rocklick Mountain.
Knox supervisor Trey Adkins said he wants the public to know that it is a priority for them to connect Hurley with the Rocklick District because, in case of an emergency, the PSA can pump water both ways into Hurley.
Anderson estimated that the Hunts Fork project will be finalized and ready for bid in a month. Thompson and Litton Engineering Services have been reassigned to phase 10.
Stiltner said he wants the public to know that water is coming despite the project’s difficulties.
Anderson said the PSA has 515 miles of line, 81 pump stations, 67 pumps, and 47 PRV/ARV stations with only 47 employees, not counting sewers.
Garden supervisor Roger Rife said the PSA needs additional employees.
In July, the PSA terminated the contract with the engineering firm, Lane Group, which oversaw the Hunts Fork Water project, phase 10 of the Hurley Regional Waterline Project.
Buchanan County Public Service Authority board chairman Ray Blankenship has said publicly that the Lane Group was not aggressive in seeking funding for the project and that each phase up to 10 had gone like clockwork.
Stiltner also asked Anderson about a different tint currently in the water and Anderson said that new chemicals are being used and the water has been tested and safe.
In other business, the board hired Xavier Ward as a bridge crew laborer at $40,000 annually, Jerry Vanover as a mechanic for the Buchanan County Maintenance Garage at $23 per hour and Amy Stiltner as a full-time GIS Coordinator at an annual salary of $48,000.
In other business, Prater supervisor Drew Keene resigned from the PSA board and the supervisors appointed George Childress in as Keene’s replacement. Josh Horn was appointed to the Buchanan County Social Services Board.
In other business, the supervisors ratified the following as weed cutters and Council Pool employees: Jerimah Dile, Poolar Gap Athletic Field; Brian Stegner, Poplar Gap Athletic Field; Ethan Hunt, Poplar Gap Athletic Field; Sherman Blankenship, Knox District; Willaim Kiser, Hurricane District and Brayden Kiser, Hurricane District.