BUCHANAN COUNTY — The Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority and the county’s public service authority settled on a new location at Southern Gap.

The IDA board voted unanimously to approve a donation of two acres of property behind the Buchanan County Bus Garage on Southern Gap for the location of the Buchanan County Public Service Authority offices, during the board’s Aug. 28, meeting at the Government Center on Slate Creek.

