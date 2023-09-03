BUCHANAN COUNTY — The Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority and the county’s public service authority settled on a new location at Southern Gap.
The IDA board voted unanimously to approve a donation of two acres of property behind the Buchanan County Bus Garage on Southern Gap for the location of the Buchanan County Public Service Authority offices, during the board’s Aug. 28, meeting at the Government Center on Slate Creek.
Board member David Thompson made a motion to rescind a previous motion that provided approximately four acres near the Southern Gap Business Park to the PSA and in the same motion to donate the two acres located near the bus garage to the PSA.
Featured Local Savings
IDA board member Danny Bailey seconded the motion at it was passed unanimously by the board as IDA member Wade McGeorge was absent from the meeting. The motion also allows IDA chairman Jay Rife and IDA secretary and board member Brenda Ward to sign and authorize the new contracts.
Prior to the vote, Buchanan County IDA executive director Matt Fields notified board members that the PSA wanted to move behind the Buchanan County Bus Garage to a two-acre lot instead of the four acres adjacent to the Buchanan County Business Park.
“The move was made by our board because of the convenience of the public access to pay bills or do business,” Buchanan County PSA executive director Bob Anderson said. “Our Board will have to make a decision on Engineering to finalize design and we have no definitive date when this will all take place.”
In late June, Fields presented the board with a location of approximately four acres near the business park and told board members that the four acres checked all of the desired boxes.
“It’s a good thing for us because all the traffic that comes monthly to pay their bills will be coming through the business park which is good for us as far as development is concerned,” Fields added during the June meeting. “With future projects, we can say we have x number of traffic coming through in addition to what we already have.”
In other business, the board voted unanimously to move forward with accepting bids to construct a sign at the intersection of Southern Gap and Lovers Gap that will inform the public what businesses are located in the area.