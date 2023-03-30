Following a lengthy discussion and public input, the Buchanan County Public Service Authority Executive Board will request adding the cost of the Webb Branch pump station to the upcoming Coal Haul Road fiscal budget.

PSA member Bill Stokes made the motion to request for the pump station to be put in the Coal Haul Road budget which was seconded by PSA member Wendall Harris and it was unanimously approved by the board during its March 20 meeting held at Peking Restaurant.

