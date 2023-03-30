Following a lengthy discussion and public input, the Buchanan County Public Service Authority Executive Board will request adding the cost of the Webb Branch pump station to the upcoming Coal Haul Road fiscal budget.
PSA member Bill Stokes made the motion to request for the pump station to be put in the Coal Haul Road budget which was seconded by PSA member Wendall Harris and it was unanimously approved by the board during its March 20 meeting held at Peking Restaurant.
Webb Branch resident and Buchanan County Coal Haul Road engineer Marcus Stiltner addressed the PSA board and requested that pump station be included in their budget to be taking out of the coal haul road funds.
Featured Local Savings
“I am here today to speak on behalf of the project that will be presented to you today for Webb Branch extension project,” Stiltner said. “It started out as an extension project but I understand that the lines were to small initially and in order to get the homes on the upper end of the hollow, you have to have a pump station.”
Stiltner said he has never pushed the issue and this meeting happened to be his first PSA meeting he has ever intended but he works for the county and know what the Coal Haul road funds are the past two years the funds has been the most in his 19-year career.
Stiltner then asked the PSA executive board to add the pump station to the next budget.
PSA board member Trey Adkins asked how many houses would be able to get water with a pump station installed.
Buchanan County PSA Executive Director Bob Anderson said it would provide water to five additional homes but would benefit the whole project as the PSA is currently having water pressure issues in the hollow.
Another Webb Branch resident Wyatt Fitzwater, who was also at the meeting, addressed the board and said his son owns a piece of property in the area and has plans on building on the property sometime this summer and without water, it is going to be a problem.
There is a total of 28 homes currently in Webb Branch, 22 are occupied and six unoccupied.