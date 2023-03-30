As some experts say a recession is imminent, there are ways people can get their finances in the best shape possible to weather the storm, and even in times of financial calm, it’s a good idea to examine one’s finances.
Living within one’s means, creating and sticking to a budget and establishing credit are three of the most important factors when it comes to establishing personal finances, especially during a time of economic uncertainty, according to Angela Stanton, director of Consumer Credit Counseling services for Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc.
Stanton said the first thing people can do is cut expenses and eliminate unnecessary spending, including subscription services and fast food, and they can pay off high-interest debt, such as credit cards or finance company loans. Consumers should avoid impulse buying, shop with a purpose and can use coupon apps to save money at the grocery store.
“People should take a hard look at how and where they are spending money,” Stanton said. “So many of us subscribe to TV services that we really aren’t using, and most of these are set up to automatically come out of our debit or credit cards and we don’t think about it.
“I would suggest holding off on big purchases if you can, so that you aren’t racking up high-interest debt,” she continued. “If you are receiving a tax refund, I would put it directly into a savings account and forgo the shopping spree this year.”
When preparing for a financial emergency or recession, the ideal amount to have saved is enough to cover at least six months of expenses, and the best way to save is to have money directly deposited into a savings account from each paycheck.
“We all know that’s hard to accomplish, especially with inflation right now, but you still need to be saving something, even if it’s $20 a week,” Stanton said. “Having money set aside in a savings account can help you stay out of credit card debt and offset unexpected expenses.
“Once you get in the habit of saving, you won’t likely miss it on payday and you’ll feel good knowing you have something to fall back on,” she said.
Additionally, it’s important to establish relationships with banks and personal bankers.
“These are the people you should turn to when you want to make a major purchase such as a home or car,” Stanton said. “Having a savings and checking with a bank establishes you and gives them a personal history with you that can help you reach your goals.”
There are resources available and ways to build credit that can also benefit one’s personal finances. Stanton said she recommends Credit Karma because that service suggests credit cards based on peoples’ credit score.
“It will also give you approval odds, which can be helpful when avoiding too many hard inquiries on your credit report, which can lower your score a bit,” she said.
For those trying to build credit, Stanton suggests opening a secured credit card; a secured card requires an initial deposit, and users receive a credit card with a limit in the amount of the deposit.
“The most important things to remember is 35% of your credit score is based on payment history, and 30% is based on credit utilization,” Stanton said. “Don’t carry a balance that is more than 30% of your total credit line or you will start to see a decrease in your score even if you have a perfect pay history.”
For instance, if a credit card has a $500 limit, try not to let the balance go over $150. Carrying a small balance shows you are using the card but also using it wisely, Stanton said.
In light of inflation and recent interest rate hikes, Stanton said Goodwill Industries’ Consumer Credit Counseling program is seeing an increase in people seeking help with credit card debt. The organization’s debt management program can help them pay off high-interest credit card balances with lower interest rates and, in most cases, lower minimum payments.
“Our program can have them debt free in three to five years,” Stanton said. “Just last year, we helped 54 people pay off a little over $1 million in credit card debt.”
Serving West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio residents, the Consumer Credit Counseling program is accredited by the Council on Accreditation, and the counselors are Non Profit Credit Counseling certified. The organization, located in Huntington, may be reached at cccs@goodwillhunting.org or 304-522-4321.
“People can be assured of their confidentiality and privacy,” Stanton said.
Ursulette Ward, executive director of Unlimited Future, Inc., said people should try to make a point to save money every week, even if it’s a small amount — as it’s like building a muscle.
“Saving is just like any other habit,” Ward said. “You have to build that muscle in order for it to become a habit. That act of actually saving the money, putting it into a savings account, is helping people build that muscle.
“As they start to make more money and they like having a little bit of money in the bank, then they can set their goals higher, and it’s more attainable for them because they are already used to putting money back,” she continued.
At first, the amount of money put into a savings account weekly does not matter as much as building that habit, Ward said.
People can also begin budgeting to benefit their finances, which includes tracking their money every time they spend and asking if something is a necessity or a want.
“Where am I wasting money and what can I cut?” Ward said. “Start to cut out those things that are wants and desires and build a budget that’s within your means, so that you can prepare for times like a recession; when things aren’t going as smoothly as possible financially, you can have a little bit of money squirreled away for a bad time.”
Thinking about your relationship with money can also help understand how and why you spend.
“There’s a whole psychology behind how people deal with their money,” Ward said. “There’s different personality styles that go with how people handle their finances, and gaining a better understanding of where you fall on that continuum of your money style, it gives you a lot of insight into how to improve your financial situation as well.”
Unlimited Future is a small-business incubator that offers financial resources for those looking to start a business, including a Planning for Profit course and one-on-one coaching with individuals, helping them create their own personal budget, which correlates into what their business budget is going to be, Ward said.
“That helps them set their goals for their business,” she said. “We also help them with looking at their credit and doing a credit repair.”
Once potential business owners gain the skill of proper money management in their personal lives, it translates over to their business life, Ward said.
The organization also partners with Chase Bank for a series of workshops that demonstrate how to set up a personal budget; how to start a savings account; how to identify and avoid scams; and what lenders are looking for when it comes time to get a loan.
Ward said Unlimited Future is there to support anyone in any way they can, including those who already have businesses and even those thinking about starting one. They also offer business incubator space.
“We love helping people grow, and our mission is to provide individuals with the tools, resources and connections to be successful within the Tri-State,” she said.