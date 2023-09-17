An ongoing discussion about poor mobile phone service in the area was addressed during the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors’ September meeting.

A letter that was sent to several state-elected officials from the supervisors has yet to receive a response. Supervisors drafted the letter last month to be sent to local state officials including Delegate Will Morefield and Congressman Morgan Griffith among others, requesting action to be taken in the area to improve the spotty and sometimes non-existent services in town limits and other parts of the county.

