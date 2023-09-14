An ongoing discussion about poor mobile phone service in the area was addressed during the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors’ September meeting.
A letter that was sent to several state-elected officials from the supervisors has yet to receive a response. Supervisors drafted the letter last month to be sent to local state officials including Delegate Will Morefield and Congressman Morgan Griffith among others, requesting action to be taken in the area to improve the spotty and sometimes non-existent services in town limits and other parts of the county.
Several months ago, supervisors also sent a letter to Verizon requesting something to be done to increase the area’s coverage.
During the public comment section of the supervisor’s Sept. 11, meeting, Buchanan County resident Terry Colley addressed the board and asked if the board had received a response from the letter that was sent in August to the state officials.
Buchanan County Board of Supervisors attorney Lee Moise informed the board that he had not received a response from state officials.
Knox supervisor Trey Adkins asked Moise if he could look into filing a class action lawsuit against Verizon because of the poor service.
“We went from having really good service to nothing,” Adkins said. “All of our citizens including myself are in a contract with Verizon, we have to pay our monthly cell phone bill. I just can’t call and say, well guys you know your service is bad so I am going to just quit paying my cell phone bill. Then they (Verizon) would cut your cell phone off. If it was not for WIFI on the job site and at my house, I would not have any cell phone service. But however, they expect me to continue to pay my cell phone bill.”
Adkins asked Moise to check into whether there is a class action lawsuit and see if some of the surrounding counties would like to join and let the courts settle the dispute.
Colley said there must be something they can do to force their hand on this.
Rocklick supervisor Craig Stiltner said the coverage has improved, beginning with the cell service from Richlands to Grundy. He said he had also seen improvements on Shortt Gap, up and down U.S. Route 460 and even in his District. He said Verizon is working on some changes including upgrading from 4G to 5G.
“Until they (Verizon) gets everything connected up, you may have it here today and not tomorrow,” Stiltner added. “It is going to bounce around until they (Verizon) get everything in place.” Stiltner said it is not what I would like but it is better than a year ago.
Colley told Stiltner that he may have better service where he is but where we are at, we don’t. “Honestly if you have somebody get hurt and need to make a phone call on your cell phone, you're just dead.”
Stiltner said that he didn’t say it was perfect but it is better than it was.
South Grundy supervisor Roger Rife said there will be six new cell towers on U.S. Route 460 down in the Short Gap area. Rife said there is a committee designed to work on improving cell coverage just in rural areas. “Hopefully, I don’t know how long it will take but they will accomplish something better,” Rife added.
Stiltner said he would contact a Verizon official to get an updated schedule on their plans and what they are working on now.
In other business, area Remote Area Medical co-chairwoman and board of supervisors, Secretary Sandy Stiltner, addressed the board, notifying them of the next RAM event which will be held on Oct. 7-8, at Riverview Elementary/Middle School.
It is RAM’s 20th year visiting Buchanan County, providing free, dental, eye, hearing and medical care to its residents and the many who travel hours away to take advantage of the free services. Stiltner estimated that RAM had provided multi-million dollars’ worth of services during that period. Registration will begin daily at 6 a.m. and tickets will be handed out at 3 a.m. each day.