ASHLAND, Ky., — Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing leisure activities in the Tri-State and the entire U.S. It’s great exercise and popular with all ages. Whether you live in Kentucky, Ohio or West Virginia, there is a club to play with.

“Pickleball has just been kind of growing in general, all over the place. I know in, like, in Ashland here, last summer we just got, Central Park gave us 10 dedicated pickleball courts. They turned some of the old tennis courts into pickleball courts. We did already have six that were older and then they refinished those six and gave us four more,” said Jason Aldrich, president of the Ashland Pickleball Club.

