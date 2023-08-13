Former Keen Mountain Correctional officer Dustin Owens was denied bond in the first-degree murder case of Grundy resident Amber Compton.

Family members, friends and justice seekers for Compton were lined up outside the Buchanan County Courthouse early on Aug 10, to publicly display their feelings on whether Owens, 39 of Grundy who was charged with the October 2022 murder of Compton, should be granted a bond.

