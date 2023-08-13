Former Keen Mountain Correctional officer Dustin Owens was denied bond in the first-degree murder case of Grundy resident Amber Compton.
Family members, friends and justice seekers for Compton were lined up outside the Buchanan County Courthouse early on Aug 10, to publicly display their feelings on whether Owens, 39 of Grundy who was charged with the October 2022 murder of Compton, should be granted a bond.
Following cases from both Owens attorney Tom Scott and Buchanan County Commonwealth Attorney Gerald Arrington, Buchanan County General District judge Buck Britton denied the bond request.
During the hearing, Owens’ attorney Tom Scott called Owens’ mother to the stand. She testified that she needed her son’s assistance at home and told the Court that if granted bond, her son could live with her and she would immediately report any concerns or violations should there be any to law enforcement.
Scott reminded the Court that Virginia no longer carries presumptions against bond (a law that changed in 2021) and asked the judge to grant bond with conditions. Those conditions include that Owens would live at home with his family to care for his parents that are in poor health and would be GPS monitored at all times. Scott stressed he did not believe his client was a danger to society, himself, or a flight risk, adding the incident in October, if true, was “out of character.”
Arrington argued that the Commonwealth vigorously objected to Owens receiving any type of bond and that the statutory bond factors supported his argument. Arrington suggested that the most important one for the Court to consider was the “nature and circumstances of the offense.” He then reminded the Court that this was “Buchanan County’s most horrific case in at least the past 12 years.” Arrington informed the court that the Medical Examiner recorded that Ms. Compton had been shot approximately 10 times at close range, noting the numerous points of bullet entry. He also pointed out that Compton was seven months pregnant at the time of her death and described the five or more shots that the infant received.
Arrington told the Court that after his Office’s receipt of the Medical Examiner’s Report, that the crime was eligible to be charged as Aggravated Murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence and would have been charged by his office, but that he could not speak for the next administration (referring to his term ending later this year). Arrington suggested that a possibility of a mandatory life sentence and even just the possibility of a life sentence for regular first-degree murder was enough to create concern that Owens could be a potential flight risk, especially given his years of experience in law enforcement as a corrections officer.
Arrington reminded the Court that another consideration was the “weight of the evidence” and suggested that the testimony of Investigator Mark Lowe and the forensic evidence brought before the Court certainly weighed in the Commonwealth’s favor. Given the nature and circumstances of the crime and the sufficiency of the evidence, he argued that the Court should absolutely deny bond.
The Court noted that both sides had done an excellent job of presenting the relevant factors that the Court was to consider in granting bond and had both done well, but that based on the evidence presented and the arguments made, it was denying bond.
When asked for comment, Arrington stated, “We were very pleased with the Court’s decision, and unfortunately with the elimination of presumptions against bond, keeping someone charged with first-degree murder is not a guarantee. My office and I have put a lot of emotional energy and effort into seeking justice for Ms. Compton, and while we wish we could see it through to its end, we take pride in what we have accomplished thus far. We hope and pray that this hearing brought comfort to the Compton family and that God continues to comfort and heal them moving forward.”
According to the criminal complaint, on October 22, 2022, deputies responded to 1416 Sunset Hollow Road in Grundy for a welfare check on Amber D. Compton who resided at the residence after being reported missing earlier in the day. Compton was found deceased wrapped up in a sheet next to the bed. In the complaint written by Lt. Investigator J Mark Lowe, Compton had severe trauma to the head and multiple gunshot wounds. On October 22, 2022, Whitney Owens advised that Dustin Owens confessed that he had shot and killed Compton.
A warrant for Owens arrest was executed at 6:53 a.m. on October 23, 2022 with Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Hall as the arresting officer. Owens was taken into custody on Murder: First Degree in the premeditated murder of Compton.