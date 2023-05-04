Officers and directors to lead the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce for 2023 were installed on April 25 during the full membership meeting of the chamber held at the Southern Gap Visitor Center in Grundy.

Del. Will Morefield also spoke to the membership briefly, giving an update on the recently ended General Assembly session and speaking about the importance of various projects ongoing in the region, including the Coalfields Expressway.

