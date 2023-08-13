The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors adopted an emergency noise ordinance beginning at 11 p.m. nightly.
During the supervisor’s Aug. 7, meeting, Knox supervisor Trey Adkins made a motion to adopt an emergency noise ordinance based on objective standards drafted by supervisor’s attorney Lee Moise which was seconded by Rocklick Supervisor Craig Stiltner and passed in a 6-1 vote with Prater supervisor Drew Keene opposing.
The issue of adopting a noise ordinance for private property was brought up by Hunt’s Fork resident Bradley Scarberry who is currently seeking a solution to his own problem with an unruly neighbor that blares music late into the night.
Scarberry told the supervisors that he, along with several others who were in attendance wanted the Supervisors to adopt a noise ordinance to give the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office more authority over noise complaints.
Scarberry said he and his neighbors have been subject to a neighbor’s (no names were mentioned) loud and offensive music in their neighborhood late at night. He explained to the board that on one occasion, he called 911 for help and Scarberry said the dispatcher could hear the music through the phone.
Scarberry told the board that the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office BCSO had been called and shown up but could not do anything about it.
Knox Supervisor Trey Adkins said the BCSO does not want to do anything about it unless we put a noise ordinance in place.
Stiltner asked why a noise ordinance is needed when the sheriff’s office can charge the defendant with disturbing the peace. “These people should not have to go and swear a warrant out on somebody, they are clearly breaking the law,” Stiltner stated. He said Scarberry and his neighbors should not have to be inconvenienced by driving from Hunts Fork to the courthouse in Grundy to swear out a warrant when the BCSO can do something about it.
Scarberry said he was told by an officer that all they could do is tell them to turn it down and when the officers leave, it is wide-open again.
Moise told the board that he would look for a disturbing the peace statue during the closed session portion of the meeting but following closed session, Moise said the only law he found concerning noise was disorderly conduct in public places. He added that the law is clear that it must be based on objective standards and that it cannot be subjective in nature.
In other business, Rocklick resident Gary Wagner spoke during the public comment section about the ongoing issue on road conditions caused by heavy coal-truck traffic near the United Coal Company at Big Rock.
Wagner said he felt like his safety was threatened multiple times while traveling through that area, and a friend of his had a coal truck wreck in her yard.
Stiltner said he had seen Wagner’s post on social media about the incidents and contacted United Coal Company’s Vice President of Operations, JP Richardson. Stiltner informed Wagner that Richardson had ensured him that he would meet with the coal truck drivers and arrangements would be made if there were no satisfaction.
Wagner said a speed limit sign had been placed in the area, citing that the speed limit is 45 mph but was then removed.
Following closed session, Stiltner made the motion to contact the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and request the speed limit for loaded trucks in the Big Rock area to be 25 mph and 35 mph for empty trucks (trucks only). Adkins seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously.