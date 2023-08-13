The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors adopted an emergency noise ordinance beginning at 11 p.m. nightly.

During the supervisor’s Aug. 7, meeting, Knox supervisor Trey Adkins made a motion to adopt an emergency noise ordinance based on objective standards drafted by supervisor’s attorney Lee Moise which was seconded by Rocklick Supervisor Craig Stiltner and passed in a 6-1 vote with Prater supervisor Drew Keene opposing.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you